Game Preview: Bears at Wolf Pack, 6 p.m.

Published on March 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hartford, CT) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2025-26 season, presented by Penn State Health, as they make their first visit of the campaign to the re-branded and renovated PeoplesBank Arena, where they'll take on the Hartford Wolf Pack.

Hershey Bears (26-21-6-2) at Hartford Wolf Pack (21-27-4-2)

March 7, 2026 | 6 p.m. | PeoplesBank Arena

Referees: Harrison O'Pray (82), Hayden Verbeek (61)

Linespersons: Brent Colby (7), Jake Herzog (48)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, FOX43 sports director Todd Sadowski, and Bears media specialist Jesse Liebman on the call

TELEVISION: Antenna TV (WPMT FOX 43.2, Xfinity Ch. 247 and 1178, Verizon FiOS Ch. 463, Blue Ridge Ephrata Ch. 91, and Blue Ridge Newberry/Duncannon Ch. 88)

RADIO: WFVY-100.1-FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN LIVE: Froggy Valley 100.1-FM Stream, Fox Sports 1460-AM Stream

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 5:30 p.m.; television coverage starts at 6 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears saw their four-game winning streak snapped in a 4-1 loss to the Charlotte Checkers on Tuesday, as Alex Suzdalev scored the lone goal for Hershey. Trey Fix-Wolansky led the way for the Hartford Wolf Pack last night with four points (2g, 2a) and Spencer Martin made 22 saves for a shutout as Hartford secured a crucial 6-0 win over the Bridgeport Islanders.

BUONGIORNO BONGIOVANNI AND DEADLINE DEALS:

Hershey's forward corps received an addition yesterday with the Washington Capitals acquiring Wyatt Bongiovanni from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for Graeme Clarke prior to the NHL's 3 p.m. trade deadline. Bongiovanni turned pro at the end of the 2021-22 season out of Quinnipiac University, where he had previously been teammates with former Bears defenseman Chase Priskie. Bongiovanni scored the game-winning goal against Hershey last month with the Belleville Senators on Feb. 16. The Wolf Pack were also affected by the trade deadline, as the parent New York Rangers moved Brennan Othmann to the Calgary Flames in exchange for junior prospect Jacob Battaglia, and also sent Derrick Pouliot to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for Aidan Thompson, who the Bears faced last weekend while Thompson was a member of the Rockford IceHogs.

LEASON LEADS THE WAY:

Brett Leason leads the Bears in scoring against the Wolf Pack this season with three points (2g, 1a) in two games, and has seven points (3g, 4a) in six career matches against Hartford. The seventh-year pro enters tonight's contest with an active eight-game assist and point streak (3g, 8a), and can match Andrew Cristall's season-high nine-game point streak (2g, 9a from Nov. 29 - Dec. 21) with an additional point tonight.

HARTFORD HOSTILITIES:

Hershey enters tonight's game seeking its first win of the season series against Hartford, after previously dropping two overtime contests to the Wolf Pack at home in January. Hershey's next victory against the Wolf Pack will be the club's 50th win versus the franchise since it relocated to the Constitution State before the 1997-98 campaign. The Bears have earned at least one road win against the Wolf Pack in every season dating back to the 2014-15 campaign. The two teams will meet one final time on April 4 at PeoplesBank Arena.

BEARS BITES:

Hershey's Magic Number to clinch a berth in the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs is now 26 by virtue of Springfield's 2-0 loss to Iowa last night...Sonny Milano has six points (2g, 4a) in his first four games with Hershey this season...The Bears are 19-7-4-2 when scoring a goal in the first period this season...Hershey is 11-1-0-0 on the road this season when scoring a power-play goal.

ON THIS DATE IN BEARS HISTORY:

March 7, 1992 - Hershey earned a 5-3 win over the Rochester Americans in front of 7,511 fans at Hersheypark Arena, as the Bears scored all five of their goals with the man advantage, going 5-for-10 on the power play. Martin Hosták and Wes Walz each potted a pair of goals to pace Hershey to the victory.







