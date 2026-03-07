Bump Gets the Call

Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms have made several transactions including the recall of forward Alex Bump from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Alex Bump (F) - Recalled by Flyers from the Phantoms

Adam Ginning (D) - Loaned to Phantoms from the Flyers

Denver Barkey (F) - Was loaned to Phantoms and then immediately recalled back to Flyers

Ben Meehan (D) - Loaned to Reading by the Phantoms

Vincent Sevigny (F) - Loaned to Reading by the Phantoms

Bump, 22, is thriving in his rookie season with Lehigh Valley and can potentially make his NHL debut tonight when the Flyers play at the Pittsburgh Penguins. Bump has scored11 goals with 15 assists for 26 points for Lehigh Valley in 36 games. He has played in 38 career games with the Phantoms scoring 12-17-29 including the games he played when he joined the club at the end of the 2024-25 season immediately following winning the National Championship at the Frozen Four with Western Michigan. The Prior Lake, Minnesota native was a fifth-round selection of the Flyers in 2022. Bump can become the third Phantoms player to make his NHL debut with the Flyers this season joining Ty Murchison and Denver Barkey.

Ginning, 26, has played in 31 games with the Phantoms this season scoring 1-3-4. The 6'3 ¬Â³ right-handed shooter began the season with the Philadelphia Flyers where he played in five games. For his career, the fourth-year pro has played in 226 games with the Phantoms scoring 8-47-55. The 2018 second-rounder from Linkoping, Sweden has also played in 16 career games with the Flyers scoring one goal. He is approaching the all-time Lehigh Valley record for games by a defenseman held by Reece Willcox with 232.

Barkey, 20, had a paper transaction at the trade deadline which makes him eligible to return to the Phantoms moving forward, either for the regular season or for the Calder Cup Playoffs. These transactions at the trade-deadline for continued AHL eligibility are common. Barkey has scored 7-9-16 in 26 games with the Phantoms this season and was tabbed for the AHL All-Star Classic but was unable to participate. He has played in 26 games with the Flyers scoring 2-8-10 since his NHL debut on December 20, 2025 with Philadelphia at the New York Rangers. Philadelphia's third-round selection in 2023 captained the London Knights to an OHL Championship and Memorial Cup title and led all scorers in the Memorial Cup.

Meehan, 24, has played in three games with the Phantoms this season as well as 52 games with Reading where he leads the Royals in scoring with 7-27-34. The UMass-Lowell product from Walpole, MA made his AHL debut last season in two games with the Iowa Wild following the conclusion of his collegiate career. The two-year captain played five seasons for the RiverHawks scoring 13-55-68 in 145 NCAA games.

Sevigny, 24, has played in six games with Lehigh Valley and five games with Syracuse this season on separate PTO's and then signed an AHL contract with the Phantoms on February 9. The 6'3 ¬Â³ lefty shooter has also played in 10 games with the Reading Royals this season scoring 1-5-6. In his career, Sevigny has played in 102 AHL games with Bridgeport, Laval, Lehigh Valley and Syracuse scoring 6-16-22. He has also played in 59 career ECHL games with Trois-Rivieres and Reading scoring 5-20-25. He won a Kelly Cup with the Trois-Rivieres Lions last year.







