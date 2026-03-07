Americans' Kuntar Suspended for One Game

Published on March 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Rochester Americans forward Trevor Kuntar has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a head-butting incident in a game at Laval on Mar. 6.

Kuntar will miss Rochester's game today (Mar. 7) at Laval.







American Hockey League Stories from March 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.