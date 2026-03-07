Americans' Kuntar Suspended for One Game
Published on March 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Rochester Americans forward Trevor Kuntar has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a head-butting incident in a game at Laval on Mar. 6.
Kuntar will miss Rochester's game today (Mar. 7) at Laval.
