Nicklas Andrews Recalled by Grand Rapids

Published on March 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Defenseman Nicklas Andrews with the Toledo Walleye

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Toledo Walleye) Defenseman Nicklas Andrews with the Toledo Walleye(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Toledo Walleye)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday recalled defenseman Nicklas Andrews from the ECHL's Toledo Walleye.

Andrews is in his rookie campaign and has 21 points (3-18-21), 17 penalty minutes and a plus-five rating in 53 games with the Walleye. He ranks among the Toledo defensemen leaders in points (2nd), assists (2nd) and goals (T3rd). Andrews, an undrafted free agent out of MSU, compiled 18 points (2-16-18), 14 penalty minutes and a plus-28 rating during his fifth and final year of NCAA eligibility in 2024-25. He ranked among the MSU defensemen leaders in points (3rd), assists (T2nd), goals (4th), and plus-minus rating (1st). His plus-28 rating in 2024-25 also tied for seventh among all NCAA skaters and tied for third among all NCAA defensemen. Prior to joining the Spartans, the 24-year-old spent four seasons at Colorado College where he notched 49 points (10-39-49), 73 penalty minutes and a minus-24 rating in 129 career games from 2020-24.

Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2025-26 season can be purchased through griffinshockey.com/tickets.

Images from this story







American Hockey League Stories from March 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.