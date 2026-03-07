Griffins Fall, 3-2, at Cleveland

CLEVELAND - Despite losing 3-2 to the Cleveland Monsters on Friday at Rocket Arena, the Grand Rapids Griffins claimed the second-best start in the AHL's 90-year history through 55 games with a 42-9-3-1 record (88 pts.).

The Griffins moved to 31-1 when tallying the game's first goal, and their record on the road stood at 19-3-1-1. Gabriel Seger and Ondrej Becher both notched a goal, while Ian Mitchell collected his 16th assist of the season to extend his point streak to three games. Sebastian Cossa bagged 22 saves to claim a 24-5-3 record.

In the opening period, Mitchell ripped a shot from the far point, and Becher knocked the rebound between the pads of Zach Sawchenko to give the Griffins a 1-0 lead 4:47 in. Cleveland knotted the score on the power play with 4:44 to go when Brendan Gaunce centered the puck to Luca Del Bel Belluz on the doorstep, and he poked it past the goal line.

The best chance in the second frame for Grand Rapids came 61 seconds in. John Leonard grabbed one at center ice and put it ahead for Sheldon Dries. He carried it into the left circle, but fired it off the top of Sawchenko's glove. Gaunce slipped one under Cossa's right pad from the right circle at 14:47 to claim a one-goal advantage for Cleveland. The Griffins were outshot 6-3 in the slate.

Luca Pinelli and William Lagesson dropped the gloves to start the final period at 2:42. With 10:19 remaining, Antti Tuomisto slapped the puck from the right point and Seger deflected it in out front to tie the contest. Just 1:53 later, the Monsters potted their second power-play goal to grab a two-goal edge when Luca Marrelli snapped a one-timer into the top-left corner. Cossa headed to the bench with 47 seconds to go, but the Griffins couldn't convert with an extra attacker and fell 3-2.

Notes *Mitchell skated in his 200th AHL game.

Game Center

Grand Rapids 1 0 1 - 2

Cleveland 1 1 1 - 3

1st Period-1, Grand Rapids, Becher 7 (Mitchell), 4:47. 2, Cleveland, Del Bel Belluz 17 (Gaunce, Marrelli), 15:16 (PP). Penalties-Brandsegg-Nygård Gr (hooking), 6:42; Mayo Cle (cross-checking), 10:04; Becher Gr (tripping), 14:08.

2nd Period-3, Cleveland, Gaunce 11 (Aston-Reese, Dumais), 14:47. Penalties-Brandsegg-Nygård Gr (delay of game), 10:05.

3rd Period-4, Grand Rapids, Seger 6 (Kannok Leipert, Bantle), 9:41. 5, Cleveland, Marrelli 2 (Sillinger, Del Bel Belluz), 11:34 (PP). Penalties-Lagesson Gr (fighting), 2:42; Watson Gr (slashing, misconduct), 2:42; Pinelli Cle (high-sticking, fighting), 2:42; Becher Gr (roughing), 6:55; MacDonald Cle (roughing), 6:55; Angle Gr (hooking), 10:55.

Shots on Goal-Grand Rapids 5-3-17-25. Cleveland 7-7-11-25.

Power Play Opportunities-Grand Rapids 0 / 1; Cleveland 2 / 4.

Goalies-Grand Rapids, Cossa 24-5-3 (25 shots-22 saves). Cleveland, Sawchenko 10-7-3 (25 shots-23 saves).

A-11,133

Three Stars

1. CLE Gaunce (goal, assist) 2. CLE Del Bel Belluz (goal, assist) 3. CLE Marrelli (game-winner, assist)

Record/Next Game

Grand Rapids: 42-9-3-1 (88 pts.) / Sat., March 7 at Cleveland 4 p.m.

Cleveland: 30-18-6-1 (67 pts.) / Sat., March 7 vs. Grand Rapids 4 p.m.

