Capitals Recall Ivan Miroshnichenko from Bears

Published on March 6, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, have recalled forward Ivan Miroshnichenko from Hershey. The announcement was made by Washington senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick.

Miroshnichenko, 22, has skated in 38 games with the Bears this season, scoring 31 points (12g, 19a). He ranks fourth on the team in scoring and has collected four power-play goals and three game-winning goals this season. He has also appeared in four games with the Capitals.

In 2024-25, Miroshnichenko set AHL career highs in goals (23), assists (19), and points (42). His 23 goals led Hershey, while his 42 points ranked third on the team. The forward also ranked second on the Bears in shots (146), tied for second in power-play goals (7), tied for third in game-winning goals (4), and fourth in power-play assists (10). During the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs, Miroshnichenko recorded five points (3g, 2a) in eight games.

He also appeared in 18 games with the Capitals last season, scoring four points (1g, 3a).

In his rookie campaign in 2023-24, Miroshnichenko skated in 47 games, scoring 25 points (9g, 16a). He collected 12 points (7g, 5a) in 20 playoff games, helping Hershey to the franchise's 13th Calder Cup title. Miroshnichenko appeared in 21 games with the Capitals during that season, recording six points (2g, 4a). He made his NHL debut on Dec. 20, 2023 vs. the New York Islanders and made his Stanley Cup Playoff debut on April 26, 2024 at the New York Rangers.

In 43 NHL games, Miroshnichenko has scored 10 points (3g, 7a). The Capitals selected Miroshnichenko in the first round (20th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.

