Texas Stars Loan Defenseman Tommy Bergsland to Idaho Steelheads
Published on March 6, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today the club loaned defenseman Tommy Bergsland to the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads.
Bergsland, 24, had six points (1-5- 6) in 34 games for the Stars and scored his first AHL goal in a 5-2 win at Milwaukee on Feb. 20. The rookie defenseman originally joined Texas on an amateur tryout last March and played six regular season games and five playoff contests.
He started this season in Idaho and scored his first pro goal in his ECHL debut on Oct. 17 at Tahoe. Bergsland totaled seven points (2-5- 7) and a +7 rating in six games with the Steelheads, before he was recalled by Texas on Oct. 31.
The Wayzata, Minnesota native was originally undrafted before attending Colgate and signed an AHL contract with Texas on July 17, 2025.
The Stars travel to Rosemont, Illinois for two games against the Chicago Wolves at Allstate Arena this weekend. The puck drops Saturday at 7:00 p.m. and the rematch is scheduled for Sunday at 3:00 p.m. Catch all the action on AHL TV on FloHockey.
