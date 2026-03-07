Trey Fix-Wolansky Notches Four Points as Wolf Pack Blank Islanders 6-0

Published on March 6, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack scored a convincing 6-0 victory over the Bridgeport Islanders in the 'Battle of Connecticut' on Friday night at PeoplesBank Arena.

For the second straight game, Trey Fix-Wolansky opened the scoring in the opening minutes. This time, a Connor Mackey point shot went wide and hit the end boards. The puck bounced to the left-wing side, where Fix-Wolansky settled and quickly released a shot.

The bid beat the blocker of Marcus Hogberg at 2:12, making it 1-0.

The goal was Fix-Wolansky's 20th of the season.

Fix-Wolansky extended the lead to 2-0 at 4:22 of the second period. On the club's second power play of the game, Brett Berard sent a cross-ice feed to Fix-Wolansky in the left-wing circle. He uncorked a one-timer that beat Hogberg for his 21st goal of the season.

Anton Blidh's sixth goal of the season made it 3-0 at 8:22. A Cooper Moore shot from the point missed the net and hit the glass behind the Islander goal, bouncing toward the front of the net. Blidh batted the puck out of the air and in to extend the lead.

A pretty passing play at 15:10 made it 4-0. Fix-Wolansky fed Adam Sýkora on the right-wing side, who quickly tossed it across to the left-wing for Brendan Brisson. Brisson had a tap-in at the backdoor for his 14th goal of the season.

Brisson's second goal of the night came 2:21 later at 17:31. This time, it was Casey Fitzgerald who set up Brisson from the right-wing circle, allowing Brisson another tap-in for his 15th goal of the campaign.

With a secondary assist on the goal, Fix-Wolansky became the first Wolf Pack player to record four points (2 g, 2 a) in a game this season.

Fitzgerald capped off the scoring at 7:35 of the third period, blasting home a five-on-three power play goal from the left-wing point. The goal was the captain's third of the season.

The sides turned in a combined 202 penalty minutes in the third period, as the rivalry was turned up a notch. Despite the extra fireworks, the result was never put in doubt.

Spencer Martin, meanwhile, made 22 saves to collect his second shutout of the season.

