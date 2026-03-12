Wolf Pack Drop 3-2 Contest against Cleveland Monsters

Published on March 11, 2026

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack battled back to tie their game against the Cleveland Monsters on Wednesday night at PeoplesBank Arena. Despite their best efforts, a late goal against proved to be the difference as the Wolf Pack fell 3-2 to the Monsters.

Neither side was able to break the ice in the opening frame despite a few good chances.

Both Spencer Martin and Ivan Fedotov made nine saves, keeping things 0-0. Each team got two power plays as well, but both penalty killing units got the better of things.

15:02 into the second period, Scott Morrow gave the Wolf Pack the game's first lead. Zakary Karpa won the faceoff back to Morrow, who danced into the slot and fired a low shot that beat Fedotov by the left pad.

The goal was Morrow's second of the season and his first on home ice.

Just 56 seconds after the goal, the Wolf Pack took a penalty in their own zone, giving the Monsters their third power play of the night.

On the power play, Brendan Gaunce ripped a shot from the left-wing side that beat Martin at 16:21 to tie the game 1-1. Gaunce's goal was his 12th of the season.

Late in the period, the Wolf Pack were unable to clear the puck out of their own zone. They paid for that inability to clear, as Luca Del Bel Belluz fired a shot from a dangerous area to give the Monsters a 2-1 lead at 19:07.

Morrow's second goal of the game drew the Wolf Pack even 15:33 into the third period. Morrow took a pass from Martin in the neutral zone and worked his way into the offensive end.

Morrow then danced down the right-wing side and sent a puck to the net that hit Fedotov and bounced in to make it 2-2.

Moments later, a dump-in from the neutral zone proved troublesome. The puck lost it's momentum in the left-wing corner, failing to reach the trapezoid. The puck eventually found the stick of Gaunce, who swung a pass in front to Zach Aston-Reese.

Aston-Reese hit an empty net at 17:47, giving the Monsters the lead for good.

Trey Fix-Wolansky appeared to tie the game late with a wraparound attempt. The call on the ice was a good goal, but a very lengthy review eventually overturned the call on the ice.

Despite a great push late, Fedotov was able to slam the door shut and give the Monsters their first-ever regulation victory over the Wolf Pack.

