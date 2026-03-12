Wolves Fall Short against Wild 4-2

ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves saw their losing skid reach three games after falling to the Iowa Wild 4-2 on Wednesday night at Allstate Arena.

Bradly Nadeau and Nikita Pavlychev scored but it wasn't enough as the Wolves coughed up a two-goal, second-period lead to drop the finale of a three-game homestand.

Late in the opening period, the Wild ran into penalty issues that left the Wolves skating with a five-on-three power-play opportunity. Nadeau took advantage of the time and space and converted a feed from Robidas by wiring a one-timer from the left dot that beat Iowa netminder Cal Petersen to the glove side. Robidas and Juuso Valimaki recorded assists on Nadeau's team-leading 25th goal of the season.

Pavlychev extended the Wolves' lead to 2-0 early in the second with his 12th goal of the season. The center pounced on a loose puck deep in the Wild zone, spun and sent a shot on net that trickled through Petersen and just over the goal line. Evan Vierling and Givani Smith had assists.

Later in the period, Iowa's Mark Liwiski was awarded a penalty shot after being hauled down on a breakaway. Wolves goaltender Cayden Primeau was up to the task as his poke check spoiled Liwiski's chance.

The Wild got on the board moments later on a tally by Carson Lambos and then pulled even at 2-2 on Gerry Mayhew's score.

Hunter Haight notched the winner for the Wild late in the third and Jean-Luc Foudy sealed the deal with an empty-netter in the waning seconds.

Primeau (32 saves) took the loss in goal for the Wolves while Petersen (24 saves) earned the win for the Wild.

Chicago dropped to 28-14-6-6 on the season while Iowa stands at 20-30-4-1.

Up next: The Wolves travel to Rockford to face the IceHogs on Friday night (7 p.m.).







