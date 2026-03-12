Reichel's Overtime Tally Boosts P-Bruins Past Thunderbirds

Published on March 11, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield, MA - Forward Lukas Reichel netted the overtime-winning goal and added an assist to boost the Providence Bruins past the Springfield Thunderbirds 3-2 on Wednesday night at the MassMutual Center. Georgii Merkulov and Riley Duran also found the back of the net. Goaltender Michael DiPietro made 25 saves to earn the victory.

How It Happened

Marc-Andre Gaudet received a feed in the slot and slung a wrist shot inside the left post for a power play goal to give the Thunderbirds a 1-0 lead with 4:33 remaining in the first period.

Frederic Brunet hammered a one-timer from the top of the slot that trickled through the goaltender's pads, before Merkulov poked the loose puck in the crease across the goal line to tie the game at 1-1 with 15:50 to play in the third period. Reichel received a secondary assist.

Joey Abate chipped the puck out to the slot, where Duran stepped into a slap shot that slid between the goaltender's legs to give the P-Bruins a 2-1 lead with 8:39 left in the third period. Michael Callahan was credited with a secondary assist.

Thomas Bordeleau received a pass in the right circle and snuck a shot into the upper-right corner of the net to tie the game at 2-2 with 5:57 remaining in the third period.

Reichel intercepted a breakout attempt in the slot, walked it towards the crease, and fired a wrist shot inside the left post to give the P-Bruins the win with 1:44 to play in the extra frame.

Stats

Reichel recorded a goal and an assist in his first game as a Providence Bruin.

Merkulov's tally was his 18th of the season.

DiPietro stopped 25 of 27 shots faced. The P-Bruins totaled 37 shots.

The power play went 0-for-5 and the penalty kill was 4-for-5.

The P-Bruins improve to 44-11-1-0 and 9-1 in games that end in overtime.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins host the Hartford Wolf Pack on Saturday, March 14 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

