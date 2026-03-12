Parent Sets Franchise Record with 7-Game Goal Streak, Comets Defeat Amerks 4-1

Published on March 11, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica Comets News Release







Rochester, NY - The Comets headed to Blue Cross Arena for their final regular season meeting against the Amerks and picked up a 4-1 win.

The teams battled in what was an evenly matched first period with the Comets getting some early chances on Amerks' netminder Devon Levi and Rochester picking up the pace as the period went along. The Amerks got the first power play of the game about halfway through the first when Jack Malone was called for goalie interference. On the ensuing power play, the Comets nearly struck shorthanded when Angus Crookshank found himself on a breakaway from the red line but was robbed by the glove of Devon Levi. Later in the period, the Comets got on the board when Xavier Parent skated down the right wing into the Amerks zone and shoveled a backhand past Levi to make it 1-0 at 15:19. It was Parent's 18th of the year, a career high, as he extended his goal streak to seven straight games, setting a new Comets franchise record. Shane Lachance and Austin Strand picked up the assists.

In the second period, the Amerks would tie the game when defenseman Zac Jones fired a shot through traffic from the blue line that beat Jakub Malek glove side at the 4:05 mark on his eighth of the year from Ryan Johnson and Konsta Helenius. Despite yielding a goal, the Comets pushed back and outpaced Rochester in the second. Jack Malone was unfortunately assessed a double minor for high-sticking at the 11:32 mark, but the Comets killed off the extended Amerks power play. The Comets would head to a power play of their own when Anton Wahlberg was called for roughing, and it was Brian Halonen firing a laser from the right circle upstairs past the glove of Levi to make it 2-1 at 16:27 on his 18th of the year from Matyas Melovsky and Angus Crookshank. The Comets would get another power play before the end of the period when Trevor Kuntar was called for tripping, and this time it was Matyas Melovsky who picked up a loose puck in front and whacked it home to give the Comets a 3-1 lead at the 19:01 mark on his fourth of the year with Kyle Criscuolo picking up the assist.

Devon Levi kept Rochester in the game as the Comets tested him heavily early in the third period. The Amerks found themselves on the power play later in the period, but the Comets' strong penalty-killing efforts continued when Kyle Criscuolo raced into the offensive zone and fed a trailing Austin Strand who ripped one low blocker past Levi to make it 4-1 at 9:19. It was Strand's second of the year and the 11th shorthanded tally by the Comets this season which leads the AHL. Jakub Malek was terrific, making 30 saves in the win as the Comets pulled to within six points of Rochester for the fifth and final playoff spot in the North.

The Comets outshot the Amerks 42-31, while going 2-for-5 on the power play and 5-for-5 on the penalty kill.

The Comets are back home Friday at 7 pm against the Laval Rocket for the St. Patrick's Day game. For tickets or more information, fans can visit uticacomets.com/tickets or call 315-790-9070.







American Hockey League Stories from March 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.