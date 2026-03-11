Chris Wagner Named 5th Captain in T-Birds History

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that forward Chris Wagner has been named the fifth captain in team history.

A native of Walpole, Mass., the 34-year-old Wagner leads the T-Birds this season with 18 goals, including six power-play markers and three shorthanded tallies. Over his 14-year professional career, Wagner has skated in 480 AHL games, posting 240 points (134g, 106a) and 454 penalty minutes.

In addition to his AHL totals, Wagner has also skated in 401 NHL games for the Anaheim Ducks, New York Islanders, Boston Bruins, and Colorado Avalanche, posting 66 points (39g, 27a) and 218 penalty minutes. He was a member of the Bruins' 2019 Eastern Conference championship squad that advanced to the Stanley Cup Final.

Prior to turning professional, Wagner skated in two collegiate seasons with Colgate University, where he had 70 points over 79 NCAA contests. He was drafted by Anaheim in the fifth round (122nd overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft.

Wagner leads the T-Birds into the final two games of a five-game homestand on Wednesday and Saturday night against the Providence Bruins and Utica Comets respectively. Puck drop for each contest is set for 6:05 p.m.

