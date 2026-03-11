Canucks Sign Schimek to One-Year AHL Contract

Abbotsford Canucks General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the club has signed forward Bennett Schimek to a one-year AHL contract through the 2026-27 season. Schimek, 22, will also join Abbotsford for the remainder of the 2025-26 AHL season, competing on a professional try-out agreement.

The 6-0, 187-pound winger recently completed his senior and final NCAA campaign with Arizona State University (NCHC), where he served as captain during the 2025-26 season While ranking second on the team in goals (13), assists (30) and points (43); all of which were collegiate career highs.

A native of Medonta Heights, Minnnesota, Schimek has spent the past two seasons (2024-26) with ASU after transferring from Providence College (HEA) where he also played for two seasons (2022-24) alongside current Canucks teammate Nick Poisson. He now completes his NCAA career having registered 117 points (47 goals, 70 assists) and 36 penalty minutes over 141 games played.

Before beginning his collegiate career, Schimek skated in 92 regular season games between the USHL's Sioux City Musketeers and Omaha Lancers from 2020-2022. He played an instrumental role in helping Sioux City capture a Clark Cup as USHL champions in 2022, ranking third on the team with six points (three goals, three assists) over 10 postseason games played.







