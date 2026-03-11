Providence Bruins Recall Colin Felix from Mariners
Published on March 11, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, March 11, that the Providence Bruins have recalled defenseman Colin Felix from the Maine Mariners.
Felix, 26, has skated in 22 games with Providence this season, recording three assists. The 6-foot, 202-pound defenseman has appeared in 12 ECHL games with the Mariners this season, posting one goal and two assists. Felix has played in 82 career AHL games with Lehigh Valley, Utica, Rockford, and Providence, totaling one goal and nine assists.
The Camden, New Jersey, native signed a one-year AHL contract with Providence last July.
