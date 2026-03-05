Providence Bruins Medical Update on Dans Locmelis

Published on March 5, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







On February 14, Dans Locmelis aggravated a shoulder injury during Latvia's game against Germany at the 2026 Olympic Games. This morning, he underwent a successful Latarjet surgery performed by Dr. Thomas Holovacs at Massachusetts General Hospital. The expected recovery time is approximately 6 months.







