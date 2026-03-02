Three Tallies in Middle Frame Lifts P-Bruins Past Islanders

Providence, RI - Three goals scored in the middle frame lifted the Providence Bruins past the Bridgeport Islanders 3-2 on Sunday evening at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Forward Riley Duran started the scoring with a shorthanded tally before Matthew Poitras and Matej Blumel found the back of the net. Defenseman Ty Gallagher recorded two assists, while goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 36 shots to earn the victory.

How It Happened

While shorthanded, Duran collected the puck off a turnover at the far blueline and took it on a breakaway, where he deked around the poke check to the backhand and flipped a shot under the crossbar to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 16:37 remaining in the second period.

Cam Berg hammered a one-timer from the top of the left circle that rattled off the post and into the back of the net to tie the game at 1-1 with 7:16 to play in the second frame.

Poitras collected his own rebound in the low slot and flicked a shot into the upper-left corner of the net to give Providence a 2-1 lead with 3:05 left in the second period. Gallagher and Brett Harrison received the assists.

Blumel walked the puck to the top of the right circle and fired a wrist shot inside the right post to extend the P-Bruins' lead to 3-1 with six seconds remaining in the second period. Gallagher and Riley Tufte were credited with assists.

Just 1:33 into the third period, Adam Beckman one-timed a feed in the low slot inside the right post to cut the Providence lead to 3-2.

Stats

Gallagher has points in three straight games with five total in that span.

Blumel has goals in three straight games.

DiPietro stopped 36 of 38 shots faced, tying his second most saves in a game this season. The P-Bruins totaled 17 shots.

The power play went 0-for-3 and the penalty kill was 2-for-2.

The P-Bruins improve to 41-10-1-0.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins travel to the Hartford Wolf Pack on Wednesday, March 4 at PeoplesBank Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

