Ginning Recalled to Flyers

Published on March 1, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have recalled defenseman Adam Ginning from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Additionally, defenseman Vincent Sevigny has been recalled by the Phantoms from the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

Ginning, 26, has played in 31 games with the Phantoms this season scoring 1-3-4. The 6'3 ¬Â³ right-handed shooter began the season with the Philadelphia Flyers where he played in five games. For his career, the fourth-year pro has played in 226 games with the Phantoms scoring 8-47-55. The 2018 second-rounder from Linkoping, Sweden has also played in 16 games with the Flyers scoring one goal. He is approaching the all-time Lehigh Valley record for games by a defenseman held by Reece Willcox with 232.

Sevigny, 24, has played in six games with Lehigh Valley and five games with Syracuse this season on separate PTO's and then signed an AHL contract with the Phantoms on February 9. The 6'3 ¬Â³ lefty shooter has also played in 10 games with the Reading Royals this season scoring 1-5-6. In his career, Sevigny has played in 102 AHL games with Bridgeport, Laval, Lehigh Valley and Syracuse scoring 6-16-22. He has also played in 59 career ECHL games with Trois-Rivieres and Reading scoring 5-20-25. He won a Kelly Cup with the Trois-Rivieres Lions last year.

