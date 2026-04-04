Murashov Outduels Kolosov

Published on April 3, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Wilkes-Barre, PA - Oliver Bonk (6th) tried to get another rally in Wilkes started again with his late 6-on-5 goal but this time the Phantoms were unable to complete the comeback as the Penguins hung on in a 3-1 decision on Good Friday in NEPA.

Bonk had scored a key goal here on March 14 late in the third period to similarly pull the Phantoms to within a goal at Wilkes-Barre en route to a thrilling overtime winner from Lane Pederson. This time, the Phantoms couldn't find the equalizer. Avery Hayes (23rd) rejoined the Baby Pens from Pittsburgh and racked up a three-point performance to lead the Black and Gold.

Lehigh Valley (28-32-6) received no help elsewhere either as the Springfield Thunderbirds toppled the Hershey Bears 4-2. That result pushes the Phantoms out of a tie for the final postseason spot in the Atlantic Division and all alone in seventh place. The intensity will be dialed up even more for the culminating six games of the regular season with Lehigh Valley's backs to the wall as the Phantoms fight for their playoff lives. The Phantoms and Penguins rematch on Saturday at PPL Center on Star Wars Night.

The Phantoms were sluggish out of the gate but finished with a flourish in dominating the third period and almost pulling off another exciting comeback. Sergei Murashov (23/24) is rated second in the AHL in goals-against average and save percentage and was on top of his game in improving to 5-0-0 against Lehigh Valley this season.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (42-12-6) took a 2-0 lead in the opening period while the Phantoms were finding their footing. Kolosov had a spectacular save right at the very beginning of the game when a shot went wide to his stick side but came rocketing out in front. Somehow, Kolosov lunged back with his right pad to deny Hayes from the left-wing side of the cage and prevent the Penguins from the early conversion just 20 seconds in.

But Gabe Klassen (16th) didn't miss when a centering pass bounced off a Phantoms skate and onto his stick between the circles where he rifled through the game's opening tally five-hole on Kolosov at 6:32.

A jab past the Phantoms' defense on the offensive blue line sent Hayes off to the races where he buried his breakaway chance glove-side on Kolosov for a 2-0 lead at 13:53. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton enjoyed an 18-6 shots advantage in the first period. Karsen Dorwart perhaps had the best chance for the Phantoms in the opening frame when he was open in transition but his drive from the top of the right circle missed to the far post side.

The second period was better. And was sparked by David Jiricek's first fight as a member of the Orange and Black at 3:18 when he stepped up for fallen teammate, Lane Pederson, who was rocked by Raivis Ansons. Jiricek immediately retaliated as the two dropped the gloves. The Penguins had some strong chances on the ensuing power play and continued momentum into the five-on-five that followed by Aleksei Kolosov and the Phantoms held on.

Zayde Wisdom was in the clear on a breakaway but was denied by the left pad on the stick side of the lefty-style goaltender, Murashov. Noah Powell made a strong charge for the net as well but when he carried to the right of the crease looking for an opening he found a sprawled Murashov covering space and his shooting opportunity was gone.

The Phantoms largely dominated the third period with one strong chance after another but had continued difficulty breaking through. A centering pass for Riley Thompson on a connection from Jiricek was nudged off the mark.

Christian Kyrou came hustling across the goaline to save the day with 4:00 left in the third when a Penguins' shot glanced off the glove of Kolosov and was trickling behind him. It appeared to be a 3-0 game at that point but Kyrou somehow got there right on the line to clear it away and keep the Phantoms in the game.

Bonk deflected a Lane Pederson shot past Murashov to get the Phantoms on the board with just 1:18 left. The Phantoms had peppered Murashov for 12 shots in the third period and they had finally broken through. But Hayes elevated a clear out of the zone and Harvey-Pinard was behind everyone to walk it into the empty net with 29 seconds remaining to finish the win. The Phantoms are 2-9-0 against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton with one game remaining in the season's rivalry series on Saturday night at PPL Center in Allentown.

The Phantoms have three home games left in the regular season including Saturday, April 4 against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Star Wars Night! Next weekend is the home conclusion for the schedule including Wrestling Night on Saturday, April 11 against the Bridgeport Islanders and Kids Take Over Day on Sunday, April 12 against the Cleveland Monsters in the last home game of the regular season.







American Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2026

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