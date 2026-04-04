Griffins Claim AHL's Western Conference Regular-Season Title
Published on April 3, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - With San Jose's 6-3 win over the Colorado Eagles on Friday, the Grand Rapids Griffins clinched the American Hockey League's Western Conference regular-season title. This marks their third regular-season conference championship as members of the AHL (2005-06 and 2002-03) and the fifth in franchise history, including IHL Eastern Conference crowns in 2000-01 and 1999-00.
Having secured their playoff berth on Feb. 27 and the Central Division title on March 26, the Griffins continue their historic run with a 48-13-4-1 record and 101 points through 66 games. They currently trail the Providence Bruins by two points in the race for the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy, awarded to the AHL's regular-season champions.
The Griffins will return to the Calder Cup Playoffs for the third straight season under head coach Dan Watson. Watson, who has never missed the postseason as a pro head coach, has a 5-7 playoff record in the previous two seasons with Grand Rapids, which includes a trip to the 2024 division finals. Grand Rapids, which has won two Calder Cups (2017 and 2013), is 86-71 (.548) all time during the AHL's postseason. Seeding, matchup and dates for the Griffins' 20th playoff appearance will be determined in the coming weeks, as the AHL's regular season comes to a close on Sunday, April 19.
The Griffins are led in scoring by John Leonard (31-17-48 in 42 GP), who reached last year's Calder Cup Finals with the Charlotte Checkers, followed by Sheldon Dries (21-21-42 in 52 GP) and rookie Michael Brandsegg-Nygard (18-23-41 in 55 GP). In net, former Red Wings first-round pick Sebastian Cossa and rookie Michal Postava have been one of the best duos in the AHL. Cossa has led the way with a 26-7-4 record in 37 games with a career-high five shutouts, a 2.26 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage, while Postava has shown a 14-6-0 record in 22 outings with three shutouts, a 1.77 GAA and a .935 save percentage.
The Griffins have six games remaining in the regular season, leading up to their finale on April 19 at the Cleveland Monsters. The Griffins will play four of those six games on the road and five of them against Central foes, with their only game outside of the division coming against Cleveland. They'll wrap up the home portion of their slate with games on Friday, April 10 versus the Chicago Wolves and Saturday, April 11 against the Rockford IceHogs.
Playoff ticket packages and single-game tickets will go on sale at a later date.
Images from this story
|
Grand Rapids Griffins on game night
(Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)
American Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2026
- Gulls Secure Playoff Spot with 6-3 Win over Condors - San Diego Gulls
- Silver Knights Overpower Roadrunners, 4-3 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Barracuda Explode Past Eagles, 6-3 - San Jose Barracuda
- Perunovich Sets Franchise Record in Roadrunners' 4-3 Loss to Silver Knights - Tucson Roadrunners
- Silver Knights Overpower Roadrunners, 4-3 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Nikke Kokko's 21 Save Shutout Helps Firebirds Back into Win Column - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Barracuda Net Four in First Period to Defeat Colorado, 6-3 - Colorado Eagles
- Canucks Fall, 2-0, to the Firebirds - Abbotsford Canucks
- Griffins Claim AHL's Western Conference Regular-Season Title - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Hutson Scores Twice in Condors' Loss - Bakersfield Condors
- Rockford Sends Iowa to 5-2 Loss - Iowa Wild
- Amerks Come up Short in Season Series Finale to Belleville - Rochester Americans
- Ads Scared off by Monsters - Milwaukee Admirals
- Stars Beat Wolves to Clinch Calder Cup Playoff Spot - Texas Stars
- Bears Doubled up, 4-2, by Thunderbirds - Hershey Bears
- Islanders Hold off Wolf Pack in 4-2 Victory - Bridgeport Islanders
- Wolves Dropped by Stars, 3-1 - Chicago Wolves
- Penguins Down Phantoms, 3-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- P-Bruins Outlast Crunch for 51st Win of the Season - Providence Bruins
- Belleville Dominates Early, Secures Big 5-2 Road Win Versus Amerks - Belleville Senators
- Murashov Outduels Kolosov - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Middle Period Mastery Guides T-Birds Past Bears - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Carrick Finishes Comeback in Toronto - Charlotte Checkers
- Wolf Pack's Rally Comes up Short in 4-2 Loss to Islanders - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Syracuse Crunch Downed by Providence Bruins, 4-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Griffins Reach 100-Point Mark in Win over Manitoba - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Grand Rapids Sends Moose to 6-3 Defeat - Manitoba Moose
- Blues Sign D Colin Ralph to Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Preview: Phantoms at Penguins, Game 66 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game Preview: Bears at Thunderbirds, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Preview: Condors at Gulls, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Preview: Phantoms at Penguins, Game 66 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Grand Rapids Griffins Stories
- Michael Milne Returns to Grand Rapids
- Stachowiak's Third-Straight Multi-Point Effort Aids Griffins in Win over Moose
- Axel Sandin-Pellikka Recalled by Detroit
- Griffins Claim AHL's Western Conference Regular-Season Title
- Griffins Reach 100-Point Mark in Win over Manitoba