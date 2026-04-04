Griffins Claim AHL's Western Conference Regular-Season Title

Published on April 3, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins on game night

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins) Grand Rapids Griffins on game night(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - With San Jose's 6-3 win over the Colorado Eagles on Friday, the Grand Rapids Griffins clinched the American Hockey League's Western Conference regular-season title. This marks their third regular-season conference championship as members of the AHL (2005-06 and 2002-03) and the fifth in franchise history, including IHL Eastern Conference crowns in 2000-01 and 1999-00.

Having secured their playoff berth on Feb. 27 and the Central Division title on March 26, the Griffins continue their historic run with a 48-13-4-1 record and 101 points through 66 games. They currently trail the Providence Bruins by two points in the race for the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy, awarded to the AHL's regular-season champions.

The Griffins will return to the Calder Cup Playoffs for the third straight season under head coach Dan Watson. Watson, who has never missed the postseason as a pro head coach, has a 5-7 playoff record in the previous two seasons with Grand Rapids, which includes a trip to the 2024 division finals. Grand Rapids, which has won two Calder Cups (2017 and 2013), is 86-71 (.548) all time during the AHL's postseason. Seeding, matchup and dates for the Griffins' 20th playoff appearance will be determined in the coming weeks, as the AHL's regular season comes to a close on Sunday, April 19.

The Griffins are led in scoring by John Leonard (31-17-48 in 42 GP), who reached last year's Calder Cup Finals with the Charlotte Checkers, followed by Sheldon Dries (21-21-42 in 52 GP) and rookie Michael Brandsegg-Nygard (18-23-41 in 55 GP). In net, former Red Wings first-round pick Sebastian Cossa and rookie Michal Postava have been one of the best duos in the AHL. Cossa has led the way with a 26-7-4 record in 37 games with a career-high five shutouts, a 2.26 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage, while Postava has shown a 14-6-0 record in 22 outings with three shutouts, a 1.77 GAA and a .935 save percentage.

The Griffins have six games remaining in the regular season, leading up to their finale on April 19 at the Cleveland Monsters. The Griffins will play four of those six games on the road and five of them against Central foes, with their only game outside of the division coming against Cleveland. They'll wrap up the home portion of their slate with games on Friday, April 10 versus the Chicago Wolves and Saturday, April 11 against the Rockford IceHogs.

Playoff ticket packages and single-game tickets will go on sale at a later date.

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American Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2026

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