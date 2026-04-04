Carrick Finishes Comeback in Toronto

Published on April 3, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







TORONTO - Trevor Carrick scored the go-ahead goal with under five minutes left in regulation, completing a 3-2 comeback for the Charlotte Checkers (40-21-5-0) over the Toronto Marlies (32-23-5-5) on Friday night at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

Jack Devine's 18th goal of the season was the game's opening tally, giving Charlotte a 1-0 lead at 10:53. Gracyn Sawchyn ripped the puck away from a Marlies defender in the offensive zone and found Devine in the slot. The Glencoe, IL, native fired a wrist shot off the left post and in past Marlies netminder Dennis Hildeby.

Luke Haymes tied the contest at 5:48 of the second period, sliding a shot off an offensive zone face-off through the legs of Cooper Black. Logan Shaw's shorthanded goal gave Toronto its first lead of the night at 18:35.

Ben Steeves notched his team-leading 21st goal of the season at 9:13, evening the score at two off a dish from Jack Studnicka. Carrick put the Checkers in front with his fifth goal of the year at 15:04, snapping a shot through the right arm of Hildeby. Sawchyn recorded the primary assist on the eventual game-winning strike.

Cooper Black made 15 stops, picking up his 25th victory of the season. Charlotte has won four straight games.

The Checkers quarrel with the Marlies again on Saturday afternoon, wrapping up their six-game road trip. Coverage of the game can be found on FloHockey and Mixlr.

NOTES

Sawchyn returned to the lineup for the first time since January 5 against Cleveland ... Carrick's goal was his first since January 23rd against Lehigh Valley ... Devine has two goals and one assist over his three-game point streak ... Charlotte went 0-for-5 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill ... the Checkers 2-1 against Toronto this season ... Liam McLinskey, Marek Alscher, Brett Chorske, Riese Gaber and Louis Domingue were scratched for Charlotte.







American Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.