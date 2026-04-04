Silver Knights Overpower Roadrunners, 4-3

Published on April 3, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights secured the win over the Tucson Roadrunners, 4-3, at Lee's Family Forum Friday night.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

With 8:39 remaining in the first period, Tucson found themselves on the board with a goal from Austin Poganski.

In the first few minutes of the second period, Sammy Walker added another for Tucson. Daniil But extended the lead to 3-0 with 8:40 remaining. Shortly after Matyas Sapovaliv found the back of the net twice for the HSK, putting Henderson within one.

With 11:11 remaining in the third period, Tanner Laczynski evened the score. With just 23.1 seconds remaining in regulation, Viliam Kmec secured Henderson's first lead of the battle, and the win for the evening. The final score was 4-3 HSK.

If Henderson wins in regulation tomorrow, they will clinch a spot in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Saturday, April. 4 | 6 p.m. | vs Tucson Roadrunners

Wednesday, April.8 | 6:30 p.m. | at Coachella Firebirds

Friday, April. 10 | 7 p.m. | vs San Jose Barracuda

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights will play the second of the back-to-back against the Tucson Roadrunners tomorrow evening at 6 p.m. They will then head to Coachella for a one game road trip before returning home. Watch all the action on FloHockey or listen live on 1230 The Game.







American Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2026

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