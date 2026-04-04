Silver Knights Overpower Roadrunners, 4-3
Published on April 3, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights secured the win over the Tucson Roadrunners, 4-3, at Lee's Family Forum Friday night.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
With 8:39 remaining in the first period, Tucson found themselves on the board with a goal from Austin Poganski.
In the first few minutes of the second period, Sammy Walker added another for Tucson. Daniil But extended the lead to 3-0 with 8:40 remaining. Shortly after Matyas Sapovaliv found the back of the net twice for the HSK, putting Henderson within one.
With 11:11 remaining in the third period, Tanner Laczynski evened the score. With just 23.1 seconds remaining in regulation, Viliam Kmec secured Henderson's first lead of the battle, and the win for the evening. The final score was 4-3 HSK.
If Henderson wins in regulation tomorrow, they will clinch a spot in the Calder Cup Playoffs.
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Saturday, April. 4 | 6 p.m. | vs Tucson Roadrunners
Wednesday, April.8 | 6:30 p.m. | at Coachella Firebirds
Friday, April. 10 | 7 p.m. | vs San Jose Barracuda
LOOKING AHEAD
The Silver Knights will play the second of the back-to-back against the Tucson Roadrunners tomorrow evening at 6 p.m. They will then head to Coachella for a one game road trip before returning home. Watch all the action on FloHockey or listen live on 1230 The Game.
American Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2026
- Gulls Secure Playoff Spot with 6-3 Win over Condors - San Diego Gulls
- Silver Knights Overpower Roadrunners, 4-3 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Barracuda Explode Past Eagles, 6-3 - San Jose Barracuda
- Perunovich Sets Franchise Record in Roadrunners' 4-3 Loss to Silver Knights - Tucson Roadrunners
- Silver Knights Overpower Roadrunners, 4-3 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Nikke Kokko's 21 Save Shutout Helps Firebirds Back into Win Column - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Barracuda Net Four in First Period to Defeat Colorado, 6-3 - Colorado Eagles
- Canucks Fall, 2-0, to the Firebirds - Abbotsford Canucks
- Griffins Claim AHL's Western Conference Regular-Season Title - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Hutson Scores Twice in Condors' Loss - Bakersfield Condors
- Rockford Sends Iowa to 5-2 Loss - Iowa Wild
- Amerks Come up Short in Season Series Finale to Belleville - Rochester Americans
- Ads Scared off by Monsters - Milwaukee Admirals
- Stars Beat Wolves to Clinch Calder Cup Playoff Spot - Texas Stars
- Bears Doubled up, 4-2, by Thunderbirds - Hershey Bears
- Islanders Hold off Wolf Pack in 4-2 Victory - Bridgeport Islanders
- Wolves Dropped by Stars, 3-1 - Chicago Wolves
- Penguins Down Phantoms, 3-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- P-Bruins Outlast Crunch for 51st Win of the Season - Providence Bruins
- Belleville Dominates Early, Secures Big 5-2 Road Win Versus Amerks - Belleville Senators
- Murashov Outduels Kolosov - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Middle Period Mastery Guides T-Birds Past Bears - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Carrick Finishes Comeback in Toronto - Charlotte Checkers
- Wolf Pack's Rally Comes up Short in 4-2 Loss to Islanders - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Syracuse Crunch Downed by Providence Bruins, 4-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Griffins Reach 100-Point Mark in Win over Manitoba - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Grand Rapids Sends Moose to 6-3 Defeat - Manitoba Moose
- Blues Sign D Colin Ralph to Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Preview: Phantoms at Penguins, Game 66 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game Preview: Bears at Thunderbirds, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Preview: Condors at Gulls, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Preview: Phantoms at Penguins, Game 66 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Henderson Silver Knights Stories
- Silver Knights Clinch First Calder Cup Playoff Appearance Since 2022, Defeat Roadrunners, 5-4
- Silver Knights Overpower Roadrunners, 4-3
- Silver Knights Overpower Roadrunners, 4-3
- Trevor Connelly Named Upper Deck/AHL Rookie of the Month
- Raphael Lavoie Named Fortune Tires "Expect More" Player of the Month