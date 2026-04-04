Perunovich Sets Franchise Record in Roadrunners' 4-3 Loss to Silver Knights

Published on April 3, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







HENDERSON, NV - The Tucson Roadrunners (30-26-9-0) surrendered a three-goal lead in a 4-3 loss to the Henderson Silver Knights (34-20-7-4) on Friday at Lee's Family Forum.

After captain Austin Poganski opened the scoring midway through the first period, Sammy Walker and Daniil But pushed Tucson ahead 3-0 midway through the second.

Scott Perunovich recorded his 44th point and team-leading 36th assist of the season on Walker's goal, setting new single-season franchise records for both points and assists by a Roadrunners defenseman. He surpassed Jamie McBain's previous assist mark (35 in 2016-17) and the points record of 43 shared by McBain and Kyle Wood, also set in 2016-17.

Henderson responded with four unanswered goals, including two from Matyas Sapovaliv in a 2:14 span to cut the deficit to one with 5:31 left in the second period. The Silver Knights completed the comeback in the third, with Tanner Laczynski tying the game just before the midway point and Viliam Kmec scoring the game-winner with 24 seconds remaining.

With the loss and a 6-3 win by the San Diego Gulls over the Bakersfield Condors, Tucson now sits five points behind seventh-place San Diego for the final Pacific Division playoff spot with seven games remaining, though the Roadrunners hold a game in hand.

HIGHLIGHTS

TEAM NOTES

Friday marked Tucson's first road loss of the season when leading after two periods (9-1-0-0 record and 15-1-3-0 overall)

The Roadrunners have now scored in the second period in five of the last six games, dating back to Mar. 21 at Manitoba, and have outscored opponents 9-5 in that span. Tucson has also scored multiple second-period goals in four of its last six contests.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Appearing in his 100th AHL game, Maveric Lamoureux recorded his 12th assist of the season, setting a new single-season career high

Austin Poganski extended his single-season career high with his 21st goal of the year, tying Ben McCartney for the team lead. Poganski has now scored in five of his last nine games, totaling 11 points (7g, 4a) since March 11 vs. Henderson.

Andrew Agozzino tallied his 19th and 20th assists of the season for his 10th multi-point game and fifth multi-assist game of the year. He leads the team with 15 points (7g, 8a) over his last nine games since March 11 vs. Henderson, tied for the third-most points and fourth-most goals in the league during that span.

Sammy Walker scored his 10th goal of the season and has now hit double-digit goals in each of the first four seasons of his career.

Daniil But scored his 17th goal of the season, which leads Roadrunners rookies and is tied for the ninth most among all AHL rookies. He has scored in four of his last six games dating back to Mar. 14 vs San Jose, tallying 10 pints (5g, 5a) in that span.

Daniil But's goal on Friday marked his 17th of the season, tying him for ninth among AHL rookies. (Photo: Henderson Silver Knights)

THE RUNDOWN

FIRST PERIOD

Tucson earned the game's first power play just 2:35 into the opening frame after Henderson's Jakub Brabenec was sent to the box. The Roadrunners nearly capitalized midway through the man advantage when rookie Daniil But slipped a pass from the left wing to Andrew Agozzino in the slot, but his one-timer rang off the crossbar.

Shots were limited early, with both teams combining for just five through the first 11 minutes, but Tucson broke through shortly after. Austin Poganski opened the scoring at 11:21, redirecting a point shot from Maveric Lamoureux at the top of the crease to give the Roadrunners a 1-0 lead.

Ben McCartney made his presence felt from the opening shift, blocking four shots in the period before delivering a heavy hit on Henderson's Tanner Laczynski. The Silver Knights responded, and McCartney dropped the gloves with Joe Fleming in a spirited, even tilt with 6:26 remaining. In a lighthearted moment following the fight, Fleming's helmet ended up on McCartney's head, who wore a smile from ear to ear. At the same time, Fleming raised his arms to fire up the crowd on his way to the penalty box.

In net, Jaxson Stauber was sharp late in the period, turning aside three Henderson scoring chances in the final four minutes to preserve Tucson's 1-0 lead heading into the first intermission.

SECOND PERIOD

Tucson's Sam Lipkin and Henderson's Lukas Cormier were assessed offsetting slashing minors just two minutes into the period, creating four-on-four play that the Roadrunners quickly capitalized on.

Scott Perunovich carried the puck into the offensive zone and found Sammy Walker open in the slot, where he snapped a wrist shot past Silver Knights goaltender Carl Lindbom to extend Tucson's lead to 2-0 at 2:57. The primary assist marked Perunovich's 44th point and 36th assist of the season, setting new franchise records for both categories by a Roadrunners defenseman in a single season.

Moments later, Lamoureux dropped the gloves with Mitch McLain in a quick tilt at 6:36, which gave Tucson momentum as the visitors responded with five consecutive shots on goal.

The fifth proved decisive. Daniil But finished off a three-on-zero rush at 10:52 to make it 3-0. The play began when Poganski delivered a heavy hit on Cormier near Tucson's blue line. With Cormier down and no whistle, Robbie Russo and Andrew Agozzino pushed the puck up ice the other way, setting up But for an easy tap-in.

Henderson responded quickly after Montana Onyebuchi was assessed a double-minor for cross-checking on the ensuing shift. Matyas Sapovaliv converted on the power play at 12:15 to cut the deficit to 3-1, then struck again just 2:14 later at even strength, beating Stauber from the high slot to make it 3-2.

Sapovaliv's second goal capped a four-goal period, with Tucson carrying a 3-2 lead into the second intermission.

THIRD PERIOD

The Roadrunners nearly extended their lead just 2:40 into the final frame when Julian Lutz found himself alone in the slot with a prime scoring chance, but Lindbom came up with a glove save to keep Henderson within one.

The Silver Knights answered with a two-on-one rush moments later, but Stauber delivered his best stop of the night, denying Viliam Kmec's one-timer from the left circle to preserve Tucson's lead.

Henderson continued to apply pressure and eventually broke through when Laczynski blasted a slap shot from the slot past Stauber to tie the game 3-3 at 8:49.

Tucson pushed back, outshooting Henderson 6-2 over the next seven-plus minutes. Sam Lipkin generated a quality look from the right circle, but Lindbom turned it aside with the pad to keep the game even with 3:47 remaining.

Henderson pressed late, and Kmec scored the game-winning goal with 24 seconds remaining to complete the comeback.

UP NEXT

The Roadrunners will look to split the weekend series against the Silver Knights on Saturday at Lee's Family Forum. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. AZT. Fans can listen live on FOX Sports 1450 AM and the iHeartRadio app and watch on AHLtv on FloHockey.







American Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2026

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