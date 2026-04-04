Wolves Dropped by Stars, 3-1
Published on April 3, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Chicago Wolves News Release
The Chicago Wolves reached the second stop of their five-game road trip when they faced the Stars in an important Central Division showdown on Friday night in Texas.
Noel Gunler scored but the Wolves fell 3-1 to have their four-game points streak snapped. Artem Shlaine notched the winner late in the third period to help Texas pull to within four points of the Wolves for second place in the Central with seven contests remaining.
The Stars notched the only goal throughout the first two periods when Harrison Scott found the back of the net midway through the opening frame.
Gunler's power-play tally for the Wolves knotted the score at 1-1 midway through the third. The forward took position in the slot and shoveled a terrific Felix Unger Sorum pass past Stars netminder Remi Poirier. Unger Sorum and Bradly Nadeau earned assists on Gunler's 14th tally of the season.
With 5 minutes, 57 seconds remaining, Shlaine scored the winner on a breakaway and Scott sealed the deal for the Stars with an empty-netter in the waning moments.
Cayden Primeau (15 saves) took the loss in goal of the Wolves while Poirier (31 saves) captured the win for the Stars.
Chicago dropped to 31-20-8-6 on the season while Texas upped its record to 34-27-3-1.
Up next: The Wolves travel to Texas to battle the Stars on Saturday night (7 p.m.).
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