Canucks Fall, 2-0, to the Firebirds

Published on April 3, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Abbotsford Canucks News Release







The Abbotsford Canucks played host to the Coachella Valley Firebirds for the first of their final two home games of the season, kicking off Fan Appreciation Weekend.

Jiří Patera made his third consecutive start in net, coming off a weekend sweep over the San Diego Gulls. He faced Nikke Kokko at the other end. Christian Felton rejoined the forward group, while Braden Birnie made his AHL debut. Guillaume Brisebois also drew back into the lineup, with Nikolai Knyzhov coming out to round out the defensive core.

The opening period featured fast-paced, back-and-forth action, with both teams generating quality chances and capitalizing on man advantages. However, both goaltenders stood tall, and the game remained scoreless heading into the second.

The Canucks continued to generate strong offensive looks, but it was the Firebirds who struck first. On a shorthanded opportunity, John Hayden buried a rebound to give Coachella Valley a 1-0 lead early in the second. Despite continued pressure and chances, Abbotsford was unable to solve Kokko through the middle frame.

Looking to respond in the third, the Canucks kept pushing, but posts and unlucky bounces continued to get in the way. Coachella Valley extended their lead to 2-0 late in the period, courtesy of Cooper Marody. Abbotsford pulled the goaltender in search of an extra attacker, but time ran out before they could find the back of the net, ultimately falling 2-0 to the Firebirds.

The two teams will meet again tomorrow as the Canucks close out their 2025-26 home schedule before finishing the season on the road.







American Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2026

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