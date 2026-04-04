Nikke Kokko's 21 Save Shutout Helps Firebirds Back into Win Column
Published on April 3, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release
The Firebirds defeated the Abbotsford Canucks on Friday night at Rogers Forum by the final score of 2-0. John Hayden scored a shorthanded goal in the second period while Cooper Marody added an insurance marker in the game's closing minutes to put Coachella Valley up 2-0 in the contest. Goaltender Nikke Kokko stopped all 21 shots to help the Firebirds pick up their 38th win of the season.
Coachella Valley outshot Abbotsford 30-21 and finished the game 0-for-4 on the powerplay and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill. With the win, Coachella Valley's record improves to 38-22-5-0 on the season
The Firebirds rematch against the Canucks tomorrow, Saturday, April 4th in Abbotsford. Puck drop at Rogers Forum is set for 7:00 p.m. PT.
THREE STARS:
3.) Gustav Olofsson - CV: Olofsson recorded an assist in his team's victory. The 31-year-old defenseman now has six points in his last seven games.
2.) Jiri Patera - ABB: Patera stopped 28 of 30 Firebirds shots in goal for the Canucks.
1.) Nikke Kokko - CV: Kokko made 21 saves to record his second shutout of the season.
NOTES: Logan Morrison skated in his 200th career AHL game tonight but left due to a lower-body injury in the second period.
Stay up to date with the latest AHL standings heading into the 2026 Calder Cup playoffs at https://theahl.com/2026playoffprimer.
American Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2026
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