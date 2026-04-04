Hutson Scores Twice in Condors' Loss
Published on April 3, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors (34-21-10, 78pts) gave up five goals in the second and fell 6-3 to the San Diego Gulls (31-23-12, 74pts) on Friday. Despite the loss, the Condors magic number to clinch a playoff berth dropped to five with Tucson's regulation loss. Bakersfield has seven games remaining.
Bakersfield scored twice in the first 3:16 of the second on goals from Quinn Hutson (28th) and Ethan Keppen (3rd) to take a 2-0 lead. However, San Diego exploded for five unanswered including two power-play goals and a shorthanded goal to lead 5-2 after 40 minutes.
Hutson (29th) scored his second of the night, shorthanded at 4:33 of the third frame on the third assist of the night from Luke Prokop. That would be as close as the Condors would get in a 6-3 loss.
Hutson leads all rookies in scoring with 29 goals and 57 points.
UP NEXT
The Condors are in Ontario on Saturday at 6 p.m. Next week the team is home for three games on a Weiner Wednesday (click here for tickets), $3 Beer Friday (click here for tickets), and Youth Jersey Giveaway Saturday (click here for tickets)
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Other Recent Bakersfield Condors Stories
- Condors Fall in Ontario
- Preview: Condors at Reign, 6 p.m.
- Hutson Scores Twice in Condors' Loss
- Preview: Condors at Gulls, 7 p.m.
- Condors Home Unbeaten Run Ends in Loss to Colorado