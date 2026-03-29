Condors Sweep Stars, 6-3

Published on March 29, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors (34-19-10, 78pts) swept the Texas Stars (32-27-4, 68pts) 6-3 in front of 5,522 on Saturday at Dignity Health Arena. Bakersfield is now 6-0-2 in its last eight on home ice.

A scoreless first period gave way to a four-goal second period. After the Stars jumped ahead 1-0 at 3:19 of the frame, the Condors rattled off three unanswered goals for a 3-1 lead after two. Josh Bloom (2nd), Sam Poulin (18th), and Isaac Howard (19th) had the tallies for the Condors. Bloom's was his first as a Condor while Poulin (1g-1a) had a multi-point frame.

Bakersfield raced out to a 5-1 lead in the third period on goals from Cam Dineen (3rd) and James Hamblin (25th). Texas cut into the cushion with two goals, but Howard (20th) hit an empty net for his second goal of the night and a 6-3 Condors win.

Quinn Hutson had an assist and has nine points (3g-6a) in his last nine games. Howard (3g-1a) and Dineen (1g-3a) had back-to-back multi-point nights. Dineen was also+4 on the night. Rhett Pitlick had three assists.

Bakersfield is now 10-0-2 in its last 12 at home against Texas and finished the season series 3-1-0. The magic number to clinch a playoff berth is now 10 as the Condors remained in fourth place with the win.

UP NEXT

The four-game homestand ends on Wednesday with $2 Hot Dogs and $3 Beer at 6:30 p.m. against Colorado.







American Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2026

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