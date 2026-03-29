Hrabal Shines in Debut, Hebig Ties Franchise Points Record in 4-2 Win over Ontario

Published on March 29, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Tucson, AZ - Andrew Agozzino scored twice in the third period to lift the Tucson Roadrunners (30-24-9-0) to a 4-2 win over the Ontario Reign (41-19-3-2) on Sunday at Tucson Arena.

Rookie goaltender Michael Hrabal made his AHL debut after signing with Utah just days earlier, stopping 22 of 24 shots to earn his first career AHL victory in his first start.

The night also featured multiple milestones. Cameron Hebig netted his 20th goal of the season and recorded his 180th career point with Tucson, tying Michael Bunting for first on the franchise's all-time scoring list. The goal also gave Hebig 47 points on the season, matching his career high set in 2024-25.

Scott Perunovich added to the milestone night with his team-leading 35th assist, bringing him to 43 points on the season. The total ties Kyle Wood and Jamie McBain for the most points by a Roadrunners defenseman in a single season, while his 35 assists match McBain's franchise record for a defenseman set in 2016-17.

Julian Lutz scored his fifth goal of the season, while Kevin Rooney, Ben McCartney, Austin Poganski and Dmitri Simashev each recorded an assist.

With the win, coupled with San Diego's 5-2 loss at Abbotsford, Tucson moved within one point of the seventh-place Gulls for the final playoff spot in the Pacific Division.

THE RUNDOWN

FIRST PERIOD

With crucial points at stake, Tucson struck early as Cameron Hebig opened the scoring just 1:57 into the game. Hebig fired a wrist shot from the high slot, tracked down his own rebound and stuffed it in from the top of the crease.

Aside from the early tally, the period remained evenly played, with both teams trading chances and possession time. The Roadrunners held a slight 11-10 edge in shots, while each side went 0-for-1 on the power play.

Tempers flared late in the frame, as matching penalties were assessed following a post-whistle scrum behind the Ontario net with 40 seconds remaining. Tucson's Scott Perunovich was called for roughing, while Ontario's Nikita Novikov received a cross-checking minor. Neither side capitalized during the ensuing four-on-four and the Roadrunners went into the first intermission with a one-goal lead.

SECOND PERIOD

For the second straight period, the Roadrunners came out with jump. Five minutes in, Ben McCartney broke free for a breakaway, deked to his backhand and tried to tuck a shot far side, but goaltender Erik Portillo turned it aside with his left pad. The play sparked another post-whistle scrum, with McCartney holding his ground against multiple Reign skaters.

Tucson controlled the opening half of the period, outshooting Ontario 10-2. The pressure paid off at 9:19, when Julian Lutz wired a shot from the point past Portillo to extend the lead to 2-0.

Ontario responded quickly, as Jakub Dvořák cut the deficit in half just over a minute later with a slap shot from the point.

The Reign continued to push and evened the score at 15:06, when Kenny Connors beat Tucson goaltender Michael Hrabal from point-blank range at the top of the crease to make it 2-2.

THIRD PERIOD

The final frame began at four-on-four after matching minors late in the second. Ontario nearly capitalized on the open ice just 28 seconds in, but Hrabal denied Martin Chromiak on a breakaway to keep the game even.

Hrabal came up big again during Ontario's third power play of the night just past the two-minute mark, turning aside back-to-back chances from Chromiak and Glenn Gawdin to help Tucson kill the penalty.

Midway through the period, Ontario's Joe Hicketts was sent off for holding, and the Roadrunners capitalized on the ensuing power play. Dmitri Simashev fed Andrew Agozzino from the point, and Agozzino beat Portillo blocker side from the left circle to give Tucson a 3-2 lead at 12:04.

Tucson nearly added insurance with under five minutes remaining on another man advantage following a cross-checking penalty to Cole Guttman. Hebig appeared to jam home a loose rebound, but the whistle had already blown after Portillo covered the puck.

However, Hrabal handled the rest, and Agozzino buried an empty-netter with seven seconds to go for his second of the night, sealing Tucson's 4-2 victory.

UP NEXT

The Roadrunners open a season-high seven-game road trip Wednesday against the San Diego Gulls at Pechanga Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. AZT.

Fans can listen live on FOX Sports 1450 AM and the iHeartRadio app and watch on AHLtv on FloHockey.







American Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2026

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