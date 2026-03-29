Miner, Makar Lead Colorado to 2-1 Victory over Wranglers

Published on March 29, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







CALGARY, AB. - Colorado goaltender Trent Miner stopped 31 of the 32 shots he faced, while forward Taylor Makar netted a pair of goals, as the Eagles defeated the Calgary Wrangler 2-1 on Sunday. Defenseman Gustav Stjernberg notched two assists in the victory, the first two points of his professional career. Forwards Danil Gushchin and Ivan Ivan also made their way onto the scoresheet, with each posting one assist.

Colorado would get on the board first when Makar camped out in the slot before deflecting a shot from the point into the back of the net, putting the Eagles on top 1-0 just 5:38 into the contest.

The Wranglers would put together an answer only 4:30 later, as an odd-man rush set up forward Rory Kerins to field a cross-slot pass and tuck it home, tying the game at 1-1. Colorado would go on to outshoot Calgary 14-12 and left for the first intermission with the game still deadlocked at 1-1.

The second period would see each team earn an opportunity on the power play, but neither side would be able to convert, as the Eagles and Wranglers headed to the second intermission still tied at 1-1.

Miner would make several key stops in the third period, allowing Colorado to pounce on a late opportunity to take the lead. Stjernberg collected the puck off a faceoff and fired it from the high slot, sending it off of Makar and past goalie Arsenii Sergeev. The goal was Makar's 14th of the season and put the Eagles up 2-1 with 3:19 remaining in the game.

Calgary would pull Sergeev in favor of the extra attacker, but would come no closer, as Colorado held on for the 2-1 victory.

Sergeev suffered the loss in net, allowing two goals on 36 shots, as the Eagles finished the game going 0-for-3 on the power play and a perfect 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the Bakersfield Condors on Wednesday, April 1st at 7:30pm MT at Dignity Health Arena in Bakersfield, California. Single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now. To purchase tickets or for more information, go to ColoradoEagles.com or call or text (970) 686-SHOT (7468).







American Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2026

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