Iowa rallies in Third, Falls 4-3 in Shootout to Rockford
Published on March 29, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild rallied from a two-goal third period deficit to force overtime before falling 4-3 in a shootout to the Rockford IceHogs at Casey's Center on Sunday night.
The Wild opened the scoring 6:33 into the contest with a power-play goal when Gerry Mayhew snapped a shot over Olivier Rodrigue (33 saves) with assists from Dylan Gambrell and David Spacek.
Iowa outshot Rockford 13-7 in the first period.
Samuel Savoie tied the game 4:21 into the middle frame with a shot that pinballed past William Rousseau (24 saves) off two Wild defenders.
Dillon Boucher put Rockford ahead 2-1 at 14:34 with a one-timer through traffic from the left point.
Brett Seney slid a backhand shot under Rousseau at 16:25 to give the IceHogs a two-goal lead ahead of the second intermission.
The IceHogs outshot the Wild 23-22 through two periods.
Ben Jones pulled Iowa back within a goal 7:21 into the third period following a shorthanded 2-on-0 with Gambrell.
Jones scored again to force overtime with 1:09 remaining. After Spacek set up Hunter Haight for a one-timer at the left point, the puck careened off the end wall and Jones poked it over the goal line.
Following a scoreless overtime, Rem Pitlick and Joey Anderson scored in the shootout to secure the extra point for Rockford.
Iowa outshot Rockford 36-28. The Wild finished 1-for-5 with the man advantage and killed off all three IceHogs power plays.
Iowa hosts the Chicago Wolves at Casey's Center on Wednesday, Apr. 1 at 7 p.m.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, visit www.iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2026-27 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season at https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365 .
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