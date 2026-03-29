Wolf Pack Drop Shootout Heartbreaker to Checkers
Published on March 29, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack dropped their fourth straight game on Sunday afternoon despite a strong effort. The Wolf Pack pushed hard but ultimately fell 2-1 in the shootout to the visiting Charlotte Checkers.
Spencer Martin and Louis Domingue both turned in perfect first periods, keeping the score 0-0 through 20 minutes. Martin made eight saves in the Hartford net, while Domingue turned aside seven bids from the Wolf Pack.
For the second time in as many games, the Checkers opened the scoring. This time, it was a five-on-three power play goal that broke the ice. Ludvig Jansson fired a shot into traffic that Jack Devine tipped by Martin at 3:19 of the second period to make it 1-0.
The goal was Devine's fourth of the season against the Wolf Pack.
Just over four minutes later, the Wolf Pack evened the game with the first five-on-five goal of the weekend.
Brandon Scanlin took a pass from Brody Lamb and blasted a shot into traffic from the blueline that beat a screened Domingue. The goal was Scanlin's fourth of the season and his tenth point. Lamb's assist extended his team-leading point streak to four-games (2 g, 4 a).
The Wolf Pack fired eleven shots on Domingue in the third period but could not solve their former netminder.
For the second straight night, overtime was required. This time, the three-on-three period failed to produce a winner, forcing the sides to a shootout.
In the skills competition, Domingue denied all three Wolf Pack shooters, while Brian Pinho scored the lone goal in the top half of the second round to give the Checkers the second point.
The Wolf Pack visit the Bridgeport Islanders for the 'Battle of Connecticut' on Friday, Apr. 3. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m., with 'Wolf Pack Pregame' set to begin at 6:45 p.m. on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.
The Pack is back at the newly renovated PeoplesBank Arena on Apr. 4 when the Hershey Bears come to town. The puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m., with 'Wolf Pack Pregame' set to begin at 5:45 p.m. on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr. Tickets are available.
American Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2026
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Other Recent Hartford Wolf Pack Stories
- Wolf Pack Drop Shootout Heartbreaker to Checkers
- Hartford Wolf Pack Loan F Kyle Jackson to ECHL's Bloomington Bison
- Wolf Pack Falls, 2-1, to Checkers in Overtime
- New York Rangers Assign F Juuso PÄrssinen to Hartford Wolf Pack
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