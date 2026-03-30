Amerks Top Crunch in Shootout for Third Straight Home Win

Published on March 29, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - Zac Jones and Konsta Helenius (0+2) each recorded multi-assist efforts in regulation before the Rochester Americans (28-25-5-4) came away with a 3-2 shootout victory over the Syracuse Crunch (39-20-3-3) in Sunday's weekend finale at The Blue Cross Arena.

The contest, which saw the teams combine for 56 shots, 40 penalty minutes, and five goals, was the second in less than 24 hours and fourth of the month of March between the intrastate rivals.

The shootout win was the Amerks' first on home ice against Syracuse since March 11, 2018, snapping a four-game home winless streak since Jan. 14 overall and giving Rochester wins in three of its last four games overall to close out the month of March.

On the strength of his second straight two-point outing of the weekend, Jones is now up to a team-best 17 multi-point contests this season. Helenius also tallied two assists in the win before delivering the game-clinching goal in the shootout.

Matteo Costantini and Trevor Kuntar both scored for the second straight home game in regulation while Olivier Nadeau added a shootout marker to complete the scoring.

Goaltender Devon Levi (20-16-8) earned his 20th win of the campaign in his 44th appearance of the slate as he made 29 saves, which included a pair of stops in the shootout. It marked the second straight season the Quebec native has won 20 or more contests after posting 25 during the 2025-26 slate.

Nick Abruzzese and Ethan Gauthier both scored in first and third periods, respectively, while netminder Brandon Halverson (23-8-5) stopped 24 of the 26 shots he faced. Halverson allowed a pair of goals in the shootout whereas Maxim Groshev and Jakob Pelletier were both unsuccessful in the breakaway challenge.

FIRST PERIOD

The Amerks successfully cleared off the first three penalties of the contest, including two in a 50-second span, before using the momentum to open the scoring at the 12:52 mark.

Immediately after the third infraction, Anton Wahlberg won the draw from the left face-off dot inside the Crunch zone. Rochester kept the visitors chasing as they cycled the puck for a minute. After gaining control of Jones' pass in the near circle and pulling back along the right wing, Helenius and gave it back to Jones at the right point. The latter tucked down the wall before connecting with Costantini, who was streaking through the middle of ice and neatly backhanded in his second goal of the weekend.

The Amerks took the 1-0 lead into the intermission break while the shots were also in favor of the club.

SECOND PERIOD

While Rochester was able to successfully clear off another power-play, Syracuse managed to even the score at 1-1 just over four minutes into the frame on Abruzzese's backhanded marker.

Over the final 16 minutes after the goal, the two teams were each whistled for a pair of penalties, but neither found success before the break as the game remained tied at one.

THIRD PERIOD

Early in the final frame, Helenius won a draw to the right point for Jones inside the Crunch zone. The two-time AHL All-Star fired a shot towards Halverson, and before it reached the netminder, Kuntar redirected it to restore the Rochester advantage just 43 seconds into the period.

Six minutes after Kuntar netted his 17th goal of the slate, the Crunch tied the contest for the second time as Gauthier finished off a feed from Tommy Miller atop the left point.

Both teams tried to find the go-ahead goal over the remaining 13 minutes, but neither could beat the oppositions' goaltender, and the game went into overtime.

OVERTIME

Much like the first three periods, both teams went chance for chance as they finished with three shots each, but Halverson and Levi kept the score tied at 2-2 entering the shootout.

SHOOTOUT

Rochester elected to shoot first in the breakaway challenge with both Helenius and Nadeau converting on their attempts before Levi turned aside Groshev and Pelletier to send the Amerks to their third win in four games.

STARS AND STRIPES

The shootout victory served as Rochester's first in the skills competition since March 14, 2025, after they were winless in the four previous shootouts this season ... The Amerks have won each of their last three home games, which marks the longest home-winning streak of the campaign ... Goaltender Devon Levi, who reached the 20-win mark for the second straight season, shows a 4-1-1 mark in his last six appearances versus the Crunch, making 156 saves.

UP NEXT

The Amerks usher in the final month of the 2025-26 regular season as they welcome the Charlotte Checkers back to The Blue Cross Arena on Wednesday, April 1 for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop. All the action will be carried live on The Sports Leader 95.7 FM/950 AM WGR Rochester as well as AHLTV on FloHockey.

Goal Scorers

SYR: N. Abruzzese (12), E. Gauthier (12)

ROC: M. Costantini (4), T. Kuntar (17)

Goaltenders

SYR: B. Halverson - 24/26 (SOL)

ROC: D. Levi - 27/29 (W)

Shots

SYR: 29

ROC: 27

Special Teams

SYR: PP (0/7) | PK (3/4)

ROC: PP (1/4) | PK (7/7)

Three Stars:

1. ROC - K. Helenius

2. ROC - Z. Jones

3. SYR - J. Pelletier

POST-GAME SOUND AND HIGHLIGHTS

GAME HIGHLIGHTS: https://youtu.be/iZfASn8QedE?si=-5iRla2DENatvFy-

MICHAEL LEONE POST-GAME: https://youtu.be/cuF4GbfaWqY

KONSTA HELENIUS POST-GAME: https://youtu.be/0nd84bt5anY

OLIVIER NADEAU POST-GAME: https://youtu.be/HSufTdJ1STQ







American Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2026

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