Pastujov Milestone for Naught in Setback to Abbotsford

Published on March 29, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







The San Diego Gulls fell 5-3 to the Abbotsford Canucks Sunday evening.

Sasha Pastujov crossed the 50-point mark for the first time in his AHL career with his 17th and 18th goals (18-33=51), the 11th player in Gulls AHL history to post 50-or-more points in a season. His 18 goals on the season set a new AHL career high, surpassing his previous mark of 17 set last season. His two goals extend his point streak to six games (4-5=9). Both goals came on the power play, giving him his second game this season with multiple PPGs. He leads Gulls skaters with seven PPG.

Drew Elliot scored the first goal and point of his AHL career in his sixth career AHL game.

Tristan Luneau pushed his point streak to four games (1-5=6) with his 28th assist of the season. He continues to lead all AHL defensemen and ranks tied for fifth among all AHL skaters in points since the All-Star Break (Feb. 13), posting 5-18# points. Luneau ranks 11th among AHL defensemen in scoring this season (9-28=37).

Ryan Carpenter tallied two assists, his second multi-assist effort of the season. He now has a 40-plus point campaign (16-24@) for the second year in a row and fourth time in his AHL career.

Matthew Phillips collected his 32nd assist of the season, which ranks second among Gulls skaters. Phillips has posted 2-3=5 points in his last six games.

Cal Burke and Coulson Pitre picked up an assist each.

Tomas Suchanek stopped 16 shots.

The Gulls return to Pechanga Arena San Diego this Wednesday to face the Tucson Roadrunners (7 p.m. PDT).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Head coach Matt McIlvane

On tonight's game

We were comfortable with the way we were playing. There were a couple breakdowns that they got rewarded on, and then it was a big answer right at the end of the period, but the style of play was a lot more aligned with the way we want to look.

On going scoring twice on the power play

Power plays been hot for a while, and it's obviously a little bit different without Sam [Colangelo] in the lineup. But they found a way to be very productive for us today.

On the upcoming game against Tucson

We know we've got a really great opponent. We'll be very excited about this matchup. This certainly means a lot to our group, and we'll be excited for it.







American Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2026

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