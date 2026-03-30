Pastujov Milestone for Naught in Setback to Abbotsford
Published on March 29, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
San Diego Gulls News Release
The San Diego Gulls fell 5-3 to the Abbotsford Canucks Sunday evening.
Sasha Pastujov crossed the 50-point mark for the first time in his AHL career with his 17th and 18th goals (18-33=51), the 11th player in Gulls AHL history to post 50-or-more points in a season. His 18 goals on the season set a new AHL career high, surpassing his previous mark of 17 set last season. His two goals extend his point streak to six games (4-5=9). Both goals came on the power play, giving him his second game this season with multiple PPGs. He leads Gulls skaters with seven PPG.
Drew Elliot scored the first goal and point of his AHL career in his sixth career AHL game.
Tristan Luneau pushed his point streak to four games (1-5=6) with his 28th assist of the season. He continues to lead all AHL defensemen and ranks tied for fifth among all AHL skaters in points since the All-Star Break (Feb. 13), posting 5-18# points. Luneau ranks 11th among AHL defensemen in scoring this season (9-28=37).
Ryan Carpenter tallied two assists, his second multi-assist effort of the season. He now has a 40-plus point campaign (16-24@) for the second year in a row and fourth time in his AHL career.
Matthew Phillips collected his 32nd assist of the season, which ranks second among Gulls skaters. Phillips has posted 2-3=5 points in his last six games.
Cal Burke and Coulson Pitre picked up an assist each.
Tomas Suchanek stopped 16 shots.
The Gulls return to Pechanga Arena San Diego this Wednesday to face the Tucson Roadrunners (7 p.m. PDT).
POSTGAME QUOTES
SAN DIEGO GULLS
Head coach Matt McIlvane
On tonight's game
We were comfortable with the way we were playing. There were a couple breakdowns that they got rewarded on, and then it was a big answer right at the end of the period, but the style of play was a lot more aligned with the way we want to look.
On going scoring twice on the power play
Power plays been hot for a while, and it's obviously a little bit different without Sam [Colangelo] in the lineup. But they found a way to be very productive for us today.
On the upcoming game against Tucson
We know we've got a really great opponent. We'll be very excited about this matchup. This certainly means a lot to our group, and we'll be excited for it.
American Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2026
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- Barracuda Burnt by Firebirds, 4-1 - San Jose Barracuda
- Canucks Defeat the Gulls 5-3 - Abbotsford Canucks
- Wolves Clinch Berth in 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs - Chicago Wolves
- Pastujov Milestone for Naught in Setback to Abbotsford - San Diego Gulls
- Oesterle Guides Ads to Another Comeback Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Firebirds Sweep Barracuda for Fifth Straight Win - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Carson Bantle, Alex Doucet Return to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Amerks Top Crunch in Shootout for Third Straight Home Win - Rochester Americans
- Phantoms Fall in Weekend Finale - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolves Gain Point in 3-2 Overtime Loss to Admirals - Chicago Wolves
- Howe, Koppanen, Harvey-Pinard Star in Pens' 5-1 Win - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
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- Anton Johansson Reassigned to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wranglers Defeated by Eagles - Calgary Wranglers
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- Studnicka Assigned to Checkers by Panthers - Charlotte Checkers
- Michal Postava Returns to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Hartford Wolf Pack Loan F Kyle Jackson to ECHL's Bloomington Bison - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Preview: Phantoms at Penguins, Game 65 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Agozzino's Third Period Surge Seals Roadrunners' 4-2 Victory - Tucson Roadrunners
- Roadrunners Race Past Reign with 4-2 Win - Ontario Reign
- Gulls Grounded in 5-2 Tumble against Canucks - San Diego Gulls
- Condors Sweep Stars, 6-3 - Bakersfield Condors
- Hrabal Shines in Debut, Hebig Ties Franchise Points Record in 4-2 Win over Ontario - Tucson Roadrunners
- The Canucks Beat the Gulls, 5-2 - Abbotsford Canucks
- Stars Drop Rematch against Condors Despite Third Period Push - Texas Stars
- 42 Shots Not Enough in 4-2 Loss to Firebirds - San Jose Barracuda
- Firebirds Sink Barracuda to Earn Fourth Straight Win - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Katchouk Hat Trick Topples Bears - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
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