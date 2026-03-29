Studnicka Assigned to Checkers by Panthers
Published on March 29, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Florida Panthers have assigned forward Jack Studnicka to the Checkers.
Studnicka, 27, has played in 34 games with Charlotte this season, scoring eight goals and adding 14 assists. The Windsor, ON, native was recalled by Florida on March 28, appearing in their game against the New York Islanders.
Studnicka has skated in 19 games with the Panthers this season.
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