Canucks Defeat the Gulls 5-3

Published on March 29, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Abbotsford Canucks News Release







The Abbotsford Canucks had a quick turnaround following last night's win as they faced the San Diego Gulls for the final time this season.

Jiří Patera got the nod for back-to-back starts, taking on Tomas Suchanek at the other end. Abbotsford rolled out an identical forward group, while Jimmy Schuldt swapped in for Guillaume Brisebois on the back end.

It was another action-packed first period, with Abbotsford putting on a show for the home crowd. Ben Berard opened the scoring just five and a half minutes in, slipping the puck through Suchanek's legs to make it 1-0 early. The pressure continued, and Nils Åman doubled the lead midway through the frame after a cross-ice feed from Nick Poisson left him with a wide-open net.

Jiří Patera was stellar in the opening period, turning aside 13 shots, but with just 0.4 seconds remaining, Sasha Pastujov beat him on the right pad to make it 2-1 heading into the second.

The Canucks looked to respond after the late goal against, and despite being outshot, made their chances count. Less than two minutes into the second, Bennett Schimek found Arshdeep Bains in the slot, and Bains one-timed it home to restore the two-goal lead while recording his 50th career AHL goal.

The Gulls pushed back, and around the 14-minute mark, Cal Burke set up Drew Helleson, who stickhandled his way to the back of the net to bring it back within one heading into the third.

San Diego struck quickly in the final frame, as Pastujov scored his second of the game just 57 seconds in to tie it at three.

The Canucks responded in a big way. With a four-minute power play opportunity midway through the period, Danila Klimovich fired one home to regain the lead. Minutes later, Nils Åman and Bennett Schimek broke in together, with Schimek finding space upstairs to score his first career AHL goal and extend the lead to 5-3.

The Gulls pulled their goaltender late, but Abbotsford held strong to secure a 5-3 victory and complete the weekend sweep.







American Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2026

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