Wranglers Take on Eagles
Published on March 29, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Calgary Wranglers News Release
The Matchup
The Wranglers host one more showdown with the Eagles before wrapping up their homestand and heading back on the road.
Colorado took a 6-3 victory over Calgary on Friday at the Scotiabank Saddledome, gaining control early and never letting it slip.
The Eagles capitalised on their opportunities with their powerplay proving to be the difference-maker, striking five times with the man advantage to keep Calgary chasing the game.
The Wranglers, however, showed determination.
Goals from Clark Bishop, Sam Morton, and Turner Ottenbreit brought the Wranglers back within striking distance in the second period.
With a Sunday afternoon rematch on deck, the Wranglers will aim to bounce back and earn a split in the doubleheader.
"We are still trying to push and play the right way, and I think we are trying to correct all the little things, and I think we just gotta have some pride and push and compete every night," said assistant coach David Liffiton.
"We are still trying to push and play the right way, and I think we are trying to correct all the little things, and I think we just gotta have some pride and push and come and compete every night."
A complete, consistent effort, along with a stronger penalty-kill, will be key focuses heading into the contest.
"I don't think it's one thing, I think obviously when it's going the way it has it's a combination of things so both areas (effort and penalty kill) have to be better," said Liffiton.
Despite the loss, defenceman Gavin White recorded two assists on Friday, marking his first multi-point performance as a Wrangler.
"I feel like I've been working hard, I haven't had a whole lot of bounces yet this year ... it's nice to see a couple points on the board, but I'd also like to see a couple points on the board in the win column for our team," said White following the loss on Friday.
"That's a good power play over there, and we gave them a couple, but it's very fixable in the end. Hopefully, we can get back at them on Sunday."
Gavin White spoke with the media after his first multi-point night as a Wrangler. pic.twitter.com/C8MEBPxOGl
- Calgary Wranglers (@AHLWranglers) March 27, 2026
The Other Side
Colorado enters Sunday's matchup looking to complete the doubleheader sweep before continuing the final four games of their road trip.
Friday's win pushed the Eagles to 84 points on the season, keeping them in second place in the Pacific Division.
With the first-place Ontario Reign clinching their playoff spot, Colorado will be eager to follow suit.
Beyond that, the race for top spot in the division is still up for grabs, not just for the first-round playoff bye, but also the division title.
Leading the way for the Eagles is Alex Barré-Boulet, who has racked up 66 points in 62 games.
He continued his strong play on Friday with a goal and an assist, and now has seven points over his last four outings.
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The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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