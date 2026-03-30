Oesterle Guides Ads to Another Comeback Win

Published on March 29, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Chicago, IL - Jordan Oesterle scored twice and Tanner Molendyk scored the overtime winner as the Milwaukee Admirals defeated the Chicago Wolves 3-2 Sunday at Allstate Arena.

Milwaukee has won seven of its last nine games. The win was Milwaukee's first at Chicago since Nov. 10, 2024. That snapped a six-game skid at Allstate Arena. It also snapped a six-game losing streak to Chicago this season.

Milwaukee trailed 2-0 heading into the third period. The Admirals proceeded to outshoot the Wolves 17-3 in the frame and get a couple goals. The first came at 9:45 when Jordan Oesterle's shot from the right circle found the net for his 13th goal of the season. Joey Willis and Cole O'Hara assisted.

After pulling goalie Magnus Chrona seconds earlier, Oesterle tied the game with a slap shot from the middle of the blue line at 18:51. Isaac Ratcliffe and David Edstrom picked up the assists.

In overtime, Chicago owned possession for the first couple minutes before the Admirals wrested it away. Tanner Molendyk skated into the slot after receiving a pass from Kalan Lind and fired a shot over the left shoulder of Wolves goalie Cayden Primeau at 2:59. Molendyk's fourth goal of the season was also his second game-winning goal. Lind and Edstrom assisted.

Goalie Magnus Chrona stopped 19 shots to earn the win for Milwaukee.

Chicago scored the lone goal of the first period at 14:09 of the frame. Domenick Fensore's shot from the left point missed the net, but it caromed hard off the end boards into the right circle. Felix Unger Sorum snapped it into the net for his 13th goal of the year.

The Wolves took a 2-0 lead at 7:26 of the second period when Gleb Trikozov whipped a shot from the left circle into the net for his fifth goal of the season.

The Admirals continue a five-game road trip with a pair of games in Cleveland beginning Fri., Apr. 3. Milwaukee returns to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Sat., Apr. 11 to host Chicago.







American Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.