Roadrunners Race Past Reign with 4-2 Win

Published on March 29, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







The Ontario Reign (41-19-3-2) fell to the Tucson Roadrunners (30-24-9-0) Saturday night by a final score of 4-2 in front of 3,931 fans at Tucson Arena. The Reign will play in Coachella Valley on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. PST.

Ontario trailed 2-0 midway through the second period before Jakub Dvořák and Kenny Connors scored 4:41 apart from one another in the second half of the middle frame to tie the score. The game winning score came from Andrew Aggozino on the power-play with 7:56 to play before he added an empty netter with seven seconds to play.

1st 2nd 3rd FINAL

ONT 0 2 0 2

TUC 1 1 2 4

Shots PP

ONT 24 0/3

TUC 40 1/5

Three Stars -

1. Michael Hrabal (TUC)

2. Andrew Aggozino (TUC)

3. Cameron Hebig (TUC)

W: Hrabal

L: Portillo

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American Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2026

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