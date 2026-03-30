Firebirds Sweep Barracuda for Fifth Straight Win

Published on March 29, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Firebirds defeated the San Jose Barracuda on Sunday afternoon at Acrisure Arena by the final score of 4-1. Mitchell Stephens, J.R. Avon, Jakov Novak, and Lleyton Roed all scored while Victor Ostman stopped 36 shots in the victory to extend the Firebirds' winning streak to five in a row.

Mitchell Stephens opened the scoring with a shorthanded in the first period. After San Jose tied the score in the second, J.R. Avon tapped home a loose puck to regain Coachella Valley's lead in the second period. Jakov Novak added a goal in the third period to extend the Firebirds' advantage to 3-1. Lleyton Roed put a bow on the win with an empty net goal with just five seconds left in the third period.

Coachella Valley was outshot by San Jose 37-23 and finished the game 0-for-1 on the powerplay and 5-for-5 on the penalty kill. Coachella Valley's record improves to 37-21-5-0 on the season and the team has now won nine of their last ten game, moving into fourth place in the Pacific Division.

The Firebirds conclude their homestand this Wednesday, Sunday, April 1st as they host the Ontario Reign at 6:30 p.m. PT.

Click HERE to view the game's full box score.

THREE STARS:

3.) Jakov Novak - CV: Novak scored his fourth goal of the season, giving the Firebirds' a two-goal lead at 5:20 of the third period.

2.) J.R. Avon - CV: Avon scored the eventual game-winning goal at 11:35 of the second period, his ninth goal of the year to put the Firebirds ahead.

1.) Victor Ostman - CV: Ostman made 36 saves in the victory, including a penalty shot stop in the third period for his 16th win of the season.

MILESTONES:

Today's game was Eduard Sale's 100th in the American Hockey League.

Forward Jackson Berezowski earned his first AHL point by picking up the secondary assist on Novak's goal at 5:20 of the third period.







American Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2026

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