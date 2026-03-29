Checkers Outlast Wolf Pack in 2-1 Shootout Win

Published on March 29, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







HARTFORD, Conn. - Louis Domingue led the way with 26 saves as the Charlotte Checkers (39-21-5-0) beat the Hartford Wolf Pack (24-32-5-3) 2-1 in a shootout on Sunday afternoon at PeoplesBank Arena.

Charlotte outshot Hartford 8-7 in a scoreless first period, as both teams failed to capitalize on a power-play opportunity in the opening stanza.

Jack Devine broke the goalless deadlock at 3:19 of the second period, tipping a shot from Ludvig Jansson past Spencer Martin. Sandis Vilmanis also assisted Devine's power-play goal.

Hartford's Brandon Scanlin answered for the Wolf Pack, wristing a shot from the deep slot through traffic at 7:34, tying the game 1-1.

Following the third period and five minutes of 3-on-3 overtime, a shootout decided the victor. Brian Pinho scored the lone goal, beating Martin past the glove side with a wrist shot in the second round. Domingue was perfect in three rounds, stopping Justin Dowling, Trey Fix-Wolansky and Brendan Brisson.

Charlotte's road trip continues in Rochester on Wednesday as the Checkers duel with the Americans at Blue Cross Arena. Coverage of the game will be available on FloHockey and Mixlr.

NOTES Jack Studnicka was assigned to the Checkers by the Florida Panthers on Sunday morning ... Charlotte went ¬â¹ ¬â¹1-for-6 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill ... the Checkers finished their season series 4-4 against Hartford this season ... Charlotte improved to 3-0 in the shootout in 2025-26 ... Liam McLinskey, Eamon Powell, Colton Huard, Jake Livingstone, Gracyn Sawchyn and Wilmer Skoog were scratched for Charlotte.







American Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2026

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