Stars Drop Rematch against Condors Despite Third Period Push

Published on March 29, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release







BAKERSFIELD, California- The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, dropped Saturday's tilt against the Bakersfield Condors 6-3 at Dignity Health Arena despite mounting a two-goal comeback effort in the third period.

After a scoreless first period, Texas got on the board 3:19 into the middle frame when Sean Chisholm flipped the puck into the back of the net from low in the left face-off circle. Josh Bloom notched the equalizer for Bakersfield 4:16 later when the puck deflected off of traffic at the Texas net. Sam Poulin and Isaac Howard chipped in two more goals, Poulin's on the power play, to put the Condors up 3-1 heading into the second intermission.

Bakersfield extended their lead to 4-1 when Cam Dineen bounced the puck off of Arno Tiefensee's right arm from the top of the right faceoff circle 3:41 into the third period. James Hamblin added another for the Condors 3:13 later, lifting the puck over the glove of Tiefensee from the right faceoff dot.

Ayrton Martino cut the Stars deficit to three with 12:51 remaining, redirecting a shot from Kyle Looft high in the slot. Cross Hanas brought Texas to within two goals 1:45 later on a slap shot from the top of the left face-off circle. The Stars tried to close the gap by pulling Tiefensee for an extra attacker, but Howard scored his second goal of the night, this time on the empty net, to make the final score 6-3.

Tiefensee stopped 34 of 39 in the loss. Matt Tomkins gave up three goals on 28 shots in the win.

The Stars will return to San Jose on Tuesday to face-off against the Barracuda at Tech CU Arena to finish out their six-game road trip. Puck drop is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. CT. Catch all the action on AHL TV on FloHockey!

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.







American Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2026

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