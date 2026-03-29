Wranglers Defeated by Eagles

Published on March 29, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







Colorado took a 6-3 win over Calgary at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Friday, with Clark Bishop, Sam Morton and Turner Ottenbreit providing the offence for the home side.

It was a tough start for Calgary, as the Eagles struck first through Maros Jedlicka before Tye Felhaber doubled the lead on the man advantage.

Bishop got Calgary on the board with a fortunate bounce, driving the zone with pace and attempting a backdoor feed to David Silye.

The puck was picked off in transit, deflected off an Eagles skate and into their own net, with Brennan Othmann picking up the helper.

However, Alex Barre-Boulet restored the two-goal lead for the Eagles before the break.

Colorado kept their foot on the gas in the second, with Danil Gushchin converting on the power play to stretch the lead further.

Calgary pushed back with a pair of goals of their own, starting with Morton, who wired a shot from the left circle past Trent Miner off a setup from William Stromgren.

Ottenbreit then brought Calgary within striking distance, finishing a slick passing play from Aydar Suniev and Gavin White by snapping a top-shelf effort past Miner.

But once again, special teams proved costly, as Jack Achan responded for Colorado on the power play to halt the comeback.

In the third, Calgary looked to generate a late push, but Tristen Nielsen put the game out of reach with yet another power-play marker, sealing the 6-3 result.

The Wranglers will look to rebound on Sunday when they host the Eagles at 1:00 PM MT.







American Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2026

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