Agozzino's Third Period Surge Seals Roadrunners' 4-2 Victory

Published on March 29, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Andrew Agozzino scored twice in the third period to lift the Tucson Roadrunners (30-24-9-0) to a 4-2 win over the Ontario Reign (41-19-3-2) on Sunday at Tucson Arena.

Rookie goaltender Michael Hrabal made his AHL debut after signing with Utah just days earlier, stopping 22 of 24 shots to earn his first career AHL victory in his first start.

The night also featured multiple milestones. Cameron Hebig netted his 20th goal of the season and recorded his 180th career point with Tucson, tying Michael Bunting for first on the franchise's all-time scoring list. The goal also gave Hebig 47 points on the season, matching his career high set in 2024-25.

Scott Perunovich added to the milestone night with his team-leading 35th assist, bringing him to 43 points on the season. The total ties Kyle Wood and Jamie McBain for the most points by a Roadrunners defenseman in a single season, while his 35 assists match McBain's franchise record for a defenseman set in 2016-17.

Julian Lutz scored his fifth goal of the season, while Kevin Rooney, Ben McCartney, Austin Poganski and Dmitri Simashev each recorded an assist.

With the win, coupled with San Diego's 5-2 loss at Abbotsford, Tucson moved within one point of the seventh-place Gulls for the final playoff spot in the Pacific Division.

RECAP:

Hrabal Shines in Debut, Hebig Ties Franchise Points Record in 4-2 Win Over Ontario

The Roadrunners open a season-high seven-game road trip Wednesday against the San Diego Gulls at Pechanga Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. AZT.







American Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2026

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