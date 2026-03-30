Wolves Clinch Berth in 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs

Published on March 29, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Chicago Wolves News Release







GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves clinched a berth in the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs on Sunday, the second consecutive campaign the team has reached the American Hockey League postseason.

With the Wolves' point gained following a 3-2 overtime loss to the Milwaukee Admirals at Allstate Arena coupled by the Iowa Wild's 4-3 shootout defeat at the hands of the Rockford IceHogs, Chicago's Magic Number reached zero and secured the five-time league champions' spot in the playoffs.

Under interim head coach Spiros Anastas, the Wolves currently stand in second place in the Central Division with a record of 30-19-8-6 with nine regular-season games remaining.

The Wolves, the AHL affiliate of the Carolina Hurricanes, are led by AHL All-Stars Justin Robidas, Bradly Nadeau and Domenick Fensore as well as veteran goaltender Cayden Primeau.

Ticket packages and single-game tickets for the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs--which begin the week of April 20--will go on sale once matchups and postseason dates have been determined

The Wolves will wrap up the 2025-26 regular season April 19 against the Milwaukee Admirals at Allstate Arena.

Up next: The Wolves travel to Iowa to face the Wild on Wednesday night (7 p.m.).







American Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2026

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