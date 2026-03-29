Anton Johansson Reassigned to Grand Rapids
Published on March 29, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Sunday reassigned defenseman Anton Johansson (AN-tawn yoh-HAHN-suhn) to the Grand Rapids Griffins from the Swedish Hockey League's Leksands IF.
Johansson recently finished his SHL season and accumulated career-high totals in goals (5), assists (12) and points (17) in 42 regular-season games, adding 49 penalty minutes and an even plus-minus rating. He ranked among the SHL U22 defensemen leaders in points (2nd), goals (3rd), and assists (2nd). In the SHL from 2021-26, the 21-year-old logged 36 points (14-22-36) and 117 penalty minutes in 159 regular-season outings, adding four points (2-2-4) in 15 postseason games. Johansson made his AHL debut with Grand Rapids last campaign and showed five assists, 12 penalty minutes and a plus-one rating in 11 regular-season games in 2024-25, adding one assist in three Calder Cup Playoff appearances. Johansson, a native of Stockholm, Sweden, made his pro debut in the SHL as a 17-year-old with Leksands IF on March 10, 2022 against Djurgardens IF. Johansson also won a silver medal with Team Sweden at the 2024 World Junior Championship and posted 14 penalty minutes and a plus-one rating in seven contests. The 6-foot-4 blueliner was selected with the 105th overall pick by the Red Wings in the fourth round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.
Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2025-26 season can be purchased through griffinshockey.com/tickets.
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Grand Rapids Griffins defenseman Anton Johansson
(Nicolas Carrillo)
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