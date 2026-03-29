Anton Johansson Reassigned to Grand Rapids

Published on March 29, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins defenseman Anton Johansson

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo) Grand Rapids Griffins defenseman Anton Johansson(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Sunday reassigned defenseman Anton Johansson (AN-tawn yoh-HAHN-suhn) to the Grand Rapids Griffins from the Swedish Hockey League's Leksands IF.

Johansson recently finished his SHL season and accumulated career-high totals in goals (5), assists (12) and points (17) in 42 regular-season games, adding 49 penalty minutes and an even plus-minus rating. He ranked among the SHL U22 defensemen leaders in points (2nd), goals (3rd), and assists (2nd). In the SHL from 2021-26, the 21-year-old logged 36 points (14-22-36) and 117 penalty minutes in 159 regular-season outings, adding four points (2-2-4) in 15 postseason games. Johansson made his AHL debut with Grand Rapids last campaign and showed five assists, 12 penalty minutes and a plus-one rating in 11 regular-season games in 2024-25, adding one assist in three Calder Cup Playoff appearances. Johansson, a native of Stockholm, Sweden, made his pro debut in the SHL as a 17-year-old with Leksands IF on March 10, 2022 against Djurgardens IF. Johansson also won a silver medal with Team Sweden at the 2024 World Junior Championship and posted 14 penalty minutes and a plus-one rating in seven contests. The 6-foot-4 blueliner was selected with the 105th overall pick by the Red Wings in the fourth round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2025-26 season can be purchased through griffinshockey.com/tickets.

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American Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2026

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