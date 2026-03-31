Trey Augustine Joins Griffins
Published on March 31, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Tuesday signed goaltender Trey Augustine to an amateur tryout for the remainder of the 2025-26 season. In addition, the Detroit Red Wings signed Augustine to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning with the 2026-27 season.
Augustine, the 41st overall pick by Detroit in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, recently finished his junior season at Michigan State University, showing a 24-9-1 record with three shutouts, a 2.11 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage. Augustine is a 2025-26 Hobey Baker Award finalist and was dubbed the Big Ten Goaltender of the Year. Last season, the 21-year-old became a Big Ten champion and was named the Big Ten Goaltender of the Year and a First-Team All-American when he went 19-7-4 with a 2.08 GAA and a .924 save percentage. As a Spartan from 2023-26, the South Lyon, Michigan, native amassed a 66-25-7 ledger with nine shutouts, a 2.40 GAA and a .922 save percentage in 99 appearances.
At the international level, Augustine won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2025 World Junior Championship with a 4-1-0 mark, a 2.52 GAA and a .917 save percentage. At the 2024 World Junior Championship, he led all netminders with a 1.75 GAA and a .936 save percentage en route to another gold medal for Team USA. Augustine also appeared in four contests at the 2024 World Championship with a 2-2-0 record, a 1.89 GAA and a .929 save percentage. Finally, the 6-foot-1 goaltender claimed a bronze medal at the 2023 World Junior Championship with a 4-1-0 mark, a 2.85 GAA and an. 891 save percentage.
Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2025-26 season can be purchased through griffinshockey.com/tickets.
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Goaltender Trey Augustine with Michigan State
(Getty Images)
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