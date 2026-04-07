Griffins Announce Playoff Ticket Packages

Published on April 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - After clinching the 20th playoff berth in franchise history, the Central Division champion Grand Rapids Griffins will begin their quest for a third Calder Cup championship in the Central Division Semifinals against a to-be-determined opponent.

Fans who want to experience every Griffins game at Van Andel Arena during the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs can now purchase a Griffins Playoff SuperPass. Enjoy the same great seat at significant savings plus the convenience of the "pay-as-we-play" method of payment. Click here to reserve your Griffins Playoff SuperPass or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2.

Groups of 10 or more can receive special pricing to playoff games and receive an unforgettable experience. To book a group outing during the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs, click here or call (616) 774.4585 ext. 4. Playoff suites and other premium areas are also available.

Single-game tickets for the Central Division Semifinals will be available once the game schedule and opponent have been finalized. Once available, single-game tickets can be purchased at The Zone, online through griffinshockey.com/tickets, or via the Griffins app for iPhone or Android. Make sure to sign up for the Griffins Nation newsletter to be the first to know when tickets go on sale.







American Hockey League Stories from April 7, 2026

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