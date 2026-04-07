Ads to Offer Free Health Consultations on Sunday

Published on April 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals, along with Aurora Health Care, are proud to announce that the team will offer fans free cancer awareness and health consultations, with a focus on skin cancer awareness, at their game this Sunday, April 12th at 3 pm at Panther Arena.

The consultations are titled "Screenings with Greenie," named for Admirals President Jon Greenberg who successfully battled prostate cancer last summer and shared his story to fans through the team and his social media channels. This is the second time this season that the Admirals have joined forces with Aurora to offer these screenings.

Fans are encouraged to stop by the Screenings with Greenie area, which will be located outside section 208, for a quick 1-on-1 consultation with Aurora Health Care nurses and providers with a special focus on skin cancer prevention with the upcoming summer months. They'll discuss cancer risk factor and recommend appropriate screening checks because early detection saves lives. The consultations will run from 2 pm until the end of the first intermission.

"Learning what to look for during self-examinations as well as consistently using sun protection are two main weapons in the fight against skin cancer," said Aurora Health Care Dermatologist Elizabeth Cook, MD. "If you stop by our area this Sunday, our cancer care specialists can provide you with guidance."

"We are so grateful to partner with Aurora and give our fans this opportunity for the second time this season, especially with summer coming right around the corner," said Greenberg. "Going to my annual exam was how I found out that I had a problem, was able to catch prostate cancer early and have a successful outcome thanks to the incredible medical professionals at Aurora."







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