On a Six-Game Roll, Penguins Transform into Steamtown Gandy Dancers this Saturday

Published on April 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (43-16-6-2) plays its last away game of the season this week

Weekly Rewind

Friday, Mar. 28 - PENGUINS 3 vs. Lehigh Valley 1

Avery Hayes produced another three-point night (1G-2A) as Wilkes-Barre/Scranton continued its season-long dominance of the Phantoms. Hayes set up Klassen for an opening tally, then buried a breakaway opportunity later in the first period. Rafaël Harvey-Pinard notched an empty netter for his ninth goal against Lehigh Valley this season.

Saturday, Mar. 28 - PENGUINS 6 at Lehigh Valley 2

The Penguins wrapped up their 12-game season series with the Phantoms by leaving no doubt and thrashing Lehigh Valley on its home ice. Aidan McDonough opened the scoring 2:17 in, followed by a pair of strikes by Aaron Huglen before the four-minute mark. Huglen completed his natural hat trick in the second period, then added an assist on a Rutger McGroarty snipe in the third. The Penguins finished 10-0-1-1 against the Phantoms this season and are 26-3-4-3 (.819) in their last 36.

The Week Ahead

Thursday, Apr. 9 - PENGUINS at Bridgeport

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton pays a visit to Bridgeport, Connecticut for the last time, barring a potential playoff matchup between the Penguins and Islanders. The Pens are 6-0-0-0 against the Isles this season, but Bridgeport has picked up the pace lately with wins in six of its last seven games.

Saturday, Apr. 11 - GANDY DANCERS vs. Cleveland

The Penguins are switching tracks to become the Steamtown Gandy Dancers for the latest installment in their Community Night Series presented by Visit Luzerne County. Representatives from the Steamtown National Historic Site will be on hand with railroading displays outside the building and on the concourse for the game. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is 2-0-1-0 in its three previous Community Nights, playing as the Old Forge Pizzas (OTL), Pittston Tomatoes (W) and Carbondale UFOs (W).

Ice Chips

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is on its second win streak of six games or more and its first since it started the season 7-0-0-0.

- Regardless of Thursday's result, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has secured its best away record in franchise history. The Penguins 25-7-2-1 (.758) on the road with one game remaining.

- The Penguins' magic number to secure a first-round bye in the Calder Cup Playoffs is four.

- Gabe Klassen has nine points (3G-6A) in his last eight games.

- Aaron Huglen's performance on Saturday marked the third hat trick and fifth four-point game by a Penguin this season.

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. x - Providence 67 51 14 2 0 104 .776

2. x - PENGUINS 67 43 16 6 2 94 .701

3. x - Charlotte 69 42 21 5 0 89 .654

4. Bridgeport 66 30 28 3 5 68 .515

5. Hershey 67 29 29 6 3 67 .500

6. Springfield 66 29 29 6 2 66 .500

7. Lehigh Valley 67 28 33 3 3 62 .463

8. Hartford 66 24 34 5 3 56 .424

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Aidan McDonough 61 21 18 39

Avery Hayes^ 40 23 15 38

Ville Koivunen 31 11 24 35

Rafaël Harvey-Pinard 62 19 15 34

Gabe Klassen 55 16 18 34

Tristan Broz 45 14 20 34

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Sergei Murashov* 35 23-8-3 2.13 .922 3

Joel Blomqvist 23 14-5-4 2.52 .909 1

* = rookie

^ = recalled to Pittsburgh

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Thu, Apr. 9 Bridgeport Total Mortgage Arena 7:05 p.m.

Sat, Apr. 11 Cleveland Mohegan Arena 6:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

DATE PLAYER TRANSACTION

Thu, Apr. 2 (LW) Daniel Russell Signed to ATO

Thu, Apr. 2 (LW) Ville Koivunen Reassigned by PIT

Thu, Apr. 2 (LW) Rutger McGroarty Reassigned by PIT

Fri, Apr. 3 (RW) Avery Hayes Reassigned by PIT

Sat, Apr. 4 (D) Harrison Brunicke Reassigned by PIT from KAM

Sun, Apr. 5 (RW) Avery Hayes Recalled to PIT

Sun, Apr. 5 (RW) Nolan Renwick Reassigned to WHL

Sun, Apr. 5 (LW) Zach Urdahl Reassigned to WHL







American Hockey League Stories from April 7, 2026

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